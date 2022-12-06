The Global Handling and Lifting Equipment Market is expected to grow by $18.2 bn during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.08% during the forecast period

New York, Dec. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Handling and Lifting Equipment Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03767886/?utm_source=GNW

08% during the forecast period. Our report on the handling and lifting equipment market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growth of construction sector, the growing adoption of automation in manufacturing process, and the rapid growth in e-commerce retail.



The handling and lifting equipment market is segmented as below:

By Application

• E-commerce

• Automotive and railway

• Food and beverages

• Aviation

• Others



By Product

• Cranes

• Forklifts

• Conveyor systems

• Hoists



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the growth of equipment rental business as one of the prime reasons driving the handling and lifting equipment market growth during the next few years. Also, the development of fuel cell-powered forklift trucks and the development of autonomous cranes will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the handling and lifting equipment market covers the following areas:

• Handling and lifting equipment market sizing

• Handling and lifting equipment market forecast

• Handling and lifting equipment market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading handling and lifting equipment market vendors that include American Crane and Equipment Corp., Cargotec Corp., Columbus McKinnon Corp., Daifuku Co. Ltd., Escorts Ltd., Haulotte Group, Hyster Yale Materials Handling Inc., KITO Corp., Komatsu Ltd., Konecranes, Liebherr International Deutschland GmbH, Manitex International Inc., SANY Group, Shandong Dahan Construction Machinery Co. Ltd., Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd., Terex Corp., The Manitowoc Co. Inc., XCMG Group, and Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co. Ltd. Also, the handling and lifting equipment market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



