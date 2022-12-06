With 7.95% CAGR, Brachytherapy Market Size worth US$ 1.78 billion in 2030

Pune, Dec. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled, “Brachytherapy Market by Product (Seeds, Brachytherapy After Loaders, Brachytherapy Applicators [Intraluminal Applicators, Interstitial Applicators, Intraoperative and Surface Applicators], and Electronic Brachytherapy), Dosage Type/Techniques (High Dosage Rate (HDR) Brachytherapy, Low Dosage Rate (LDR) Brachytherapy, Medium Dosage rate (MDR) Brachytherapy, Ultra-Low Dosage Rate Brachytherapy, Pulse Dosage Rate (PDR) Brachytherapy, and Image Guided Brachytherapy) Application (Gynecological Cancer, Prostate Cancer, Anal/Rectal Cancer, Breast Cancer, and Esophageal Cancer), and End User (Hospitals, Oncology Treatment Centers, Specialty Clinics, Clinical Laboratories, & Academic and Medical Centers) – Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2030" published by Growth Plus Reports, the brachytherapy market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.95% from 2021 to reach US$ 1.78 billion by 2030. Brachytherapy is emerging as a promising therapy option for COVID-19 patients helping increase their immunity.

The global brachytherapy market has been analysed from four different perspectives – product, dosage type/technique, application, end user and region

Excerpts from ‘By Product Segmentation’

The brachytherapy market has been divided into:

Seeds

Brachytherapy After Loaders

Brachytherapy Applicators

Electronic Brachytherapy

Others

Based on by product segment. The brachytherapy applicators are further sub-segmented into intraluminal applicators, interstitial applicators, intraoperative and surface applicators. Due to the growing usage of brachytherapy applicators in the treatment of gynaecological malignancies and other cancers to lessen radiation exposure to nearby healthy tissues and organs, brachytherapy applicator sector is predicted to have showcase high revenue growth over the forecast period. Medical imaging also helps with correct positioning of the applicators to treat tumours efficiently. Applicators help direct where the treatment is to be delivered. To administer more exact dosages during cancer brachytherapy, a wide variety of applicators are offered on the market for use in a variety of treatments.

Excerpts from ‘By Dosage type/ Technique Segmentation’

The market for brachytherapy is segmented into:

High Dose Rate (HDR)

Low Dosage Rate (LDR)

Medium Dosage Rate (MDR)

Ultra-Low Dosage Rate (ULDR)

Pulse Dosage Rate (PDR)

Image Guided Brachytherapy

Others

Based on dosage type or techniques employed. Over the course of the forecast period, HDR was shown to have the highest revenue share in the global brachytherapy market. In HDR brachytherapy, a catheter is momentarily inserted into the tumor's vicinity by a radiation source. The treatment enables the brief implantation of radioactive material to kill unwanted or potentially hazardous cells inside the body. For the treatment of several types of cancer, including skin, cervical, prostate, head and neck, and breast cancer, the therapy is typically carried out as an outpatient procedure. The short process duration, higher efficacy, and radiation protection are some of the elements influencing this segment's supremacy. Around the world, HDR afterloaders are progressively replacing LDR afterloaders because most manufacturers no longer promise to maintain LDR systems. Furthermore, HDR brachytherapy is performed as an outpatient procedure, which increases its usefulness and affordability.

Excerpts from ‘By Application Segmentation’

Based on the applications, the global brachytherapy market is classified for:

Treating Cancers Of The Gynaecological System

The Prostate

The Anal/Rectal System

The Breast

The Oesophagus

According to reports, the global market for brachytherapy is dominated by the prostate cancer, which generates the biggest income share. Brachytherapy is a viable treatment option for all individuals with confined prostate cancer development, both by itself and in conjunction with outer bar radiation therapy. The promising uses of brachytherapy for the treatment of prostate cancer in 2021 where the factors driving this segment. Low-dose rate brachytherapy has emerged as a common therapeutic modality for prostate cancer due to its unmatched long-term therapeutic efficacy in every risk group. Brachytherapy is frequently utilized alone to perform preventive prostate cancer that is slowly developing. Furthermore, it was noted that the application category for breast cancer brachytherapy will see a sizable CAGR over the course of the forecast period.

Excerpts from ‘By Region Segmentation’

The global brachytherapy market has been divided into:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the world

Due to its rapidly developing healthcare infrastructure and rising healthcare spending, North America dominated the global market in 2021. The growth is being driven by an ageing population and rising cancer prevalence. Rapid advancements in radiation oncology, a rising prevalence of prostate and breast cancer, the availability of cutting-edge healthcare facilities and qualified professionals, favourable reimbursement policies, and the presence of important corporations in the area are just a few of the factors contributing to the rising use of brachytherapy for the treatment and prevention of malignant and non-malignant diseases. Due to rising cancer rates, extensive R&D efforts in the healthcare industry, increased ease of access to advanced technological cancer treatment and control approaches, rising public awareness of the advantages of early-stage cancer treatment, and an increase in international collaborations among companies, the North American market revenue is anticipated to grow during the forecast period. For instance, in January 2022 American Cancer Society updated that, about 2,710 new cases of invasive breast cancer are expected to be diagnosed by the end of 2022.

Excerpts from ‘Competitive landscape’

A few of the top businesses operating brachytherapy market are:

Eckert & Ziegler BEBIG S.A.

Elekta AB

iCAD Inc.

Varian Medical Systems, Inc.

Sun Nuclear Corporation

CIVCO Medical Solutions

Theragenics Corporation

Argon Medical Devices, Inc.

C.R. Bard Inc.

Huiheng Medical Inc.

Isoray Medical Inc.

Becton, Dickinson & Company

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG

Bard Medical Division

Best Medical International, Inc.

