The Global Analytics Market is expected to grow by $221.23 bn during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 13.5% during the forecast period

Our report on the analytics market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing availability and complexity of data, the growing need to improve business efficiency, and the increased dependency on Internet for critical operations.



The analytics market is segmented as below:

By Component

• Services

• Software

• Hardware



By End-user

• BSFI

• Manufacturing

• Retail

• Healthcare

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the growing advances in NLP, ML, and AI technologies as one of the prime reasons driving the analytics market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing use of mobile map solutions for location analytics and rise in customer engagement through social media platforms will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the analytics market covers the following areas:

• Analytics market sizing

• Analytics market forecast

• Analytics market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading analytics market vendors that include Accenture Plc, Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Informatica Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Micro Focus International Plc, Microsoft Corp., MicroStrategy Inc., Oracle Corp., QlikTech international AB, SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc., TIBCO Software Inc., WNS Holdings Ltd., Wipro Ltd., Salesforce.com Inc., Infor Inc., and Infosys Ltd.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

