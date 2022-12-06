Aero Engine Composite Material Market to Reach USD 5.17 Billion by 2029 | Fortune Business Insights™

Pune, India, Dec. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The aero engine composite material market size was valued at USD 2.53 billion in 2021. It is projected to grow from USD 2.87 billion in 2022 to USD 5.17 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 8.76% during the forecast period. The market is anticipated to ramp up due to its excellent properties, such as high hardness and strength, without losing its superior heat treatment properties. Fortune Business Insights™ stated this in a report titled, "Aero Engine Composite Material Market, 2022-2029."

COVID-19 Impact:

Supply Chain Disruption Hampered the Product Demand

The COVID-19 pandemic negatively impacted the demand for aircraft engines. During the initial stage of the pandemic, most airlines canceled their aircraft orders due to a deficiency in passenger demand, which, in turn, lowered the demand for aircraft and aircraft engines. For example, Boeing delivered a total of 157 aircraft in 2020 compared to 380 jets in 2019. Moreover, due to the supply chain disruption, the shortage of necessary parts was at its peak during the pandemic, which impacted the sales of aero engine composite material.

Get a Sample Copy of the Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/aero-engine-composite-material-market-105538

List of the Companies Profiled in the Report:

Solvay (Belgium)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (U.S.)

Safran SA (France)

FACC AG (Austria)

GE Aviation (U.S.)

Hexcel Corporation (U.S.)

Meggitt Plc (U.K.)

Albany International (U.S.)

Rolls Royce Holdings Plc (U.K.)

Nexcelle LLC (U.S.)

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2022 USD 2.87 Billion 2029 Value Projection USD 5.17 Billion Growth Rate CAGR 8.76% 2022-2029 Base Year 2021 Historical Data for 2018 - 2020 Forecast Period 2022 - 2029 Segments Covered By Application, By Component, and Composite type Growth Driver Growing Focus on Developing Advanced Composite Materials Techniques Fosters Market Growth

Quick Buy: Aero Engine Composite Material Market Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/105538

Segments-

Growing Air Passenger Traffic Spurs Commercial Aircraft Segment

On the basis of application, the market is classified into commercial aircraft, military aircraft, and general aviation aircraft. The commercial aircraft segment will dominate due to the growing air passenger traffic.

Increasing Demand for Lightweight Aircraft Surges Demand for Engine Casing Segment

In terms of components, the market is fragmented into guide vanes, shrouds, engine casing, engine nacelle, fan blades, and other cold end parts. The engine casing segment is expected to rule due to the rising benefits of lightweight aircraft in the aerospace industry.

Rising Benefits of Ceramic Fibers Will Augment the Product Need

Based on fiber type, the market is divided into ceramic fibers, glass fibers, and carbon fibers. The ceramic fibers segment will lead due to the high adoption of ceramics in turbines and jet engines for better efficiency.

The rising Adoption of Carbon Matrix Composites in Military and Commercial Aircraft Will Amplify Product Need

In terms of composite type, the market is segmented into carbon matrix composites, metal matrix composites, and polymer matrix composites. The carbon matrix composites segment will gain traction due to the growing adoption of carbon matrix composites in military and commercial aircraft.

Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/aero-engine-composite-material-market-105538

Report Coverage

The report provides insights into the regional analysis covering different regions, contributing to the market's growth. The report includes qualitative and quantitative analysis of several factors, such as the key drivers and restraints that will impact the market. Adopting strategies by major players to introduce partnerships, collaboration, and new products will contribute to the market's growth.

Drivers and Restraints

Growing Focus on Developing Advanced Composite Materials Techniques Fosters Market Growth

The growing demand for lowering the total weight of an airplane and improving aircraft's operability in a wide variety of working situations has propelled the demand for the aero engine composite material to a great extent. Furthermore, manufacturers in this segment are considerably focused on developing advanced composite materials techniques to reduce CO2 emissions and improve engine fuel efficiency. Meanwhile, the high replacement and capital investment of such products could impede the aero engine composite material market growth.

Regional Insights

Presence of a Large Number of Engine Component Manufacturers Nurtures Growth in North America

North America held the leading aero engine composite material market share and is expected to lead the market during the projected period due to the presence of a large number of aircraft manufacturers and engine component manufacturers across the region.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow significantly due to the rising need for new aircraft and modern-generation engines.

The European market is likely to showcase significant growth due to large engine manufacturers across the region.

Get your Customized Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/aero-engine-composite-material-market-105538

Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Recent Mergers, Acquisitions and Partnerships in the Aero Engine Composite Material space Recent Initiatives taken by key players in the Aero Engine Composite Material market R&D initiatives (historically & at present) by major players manufacturing Aero Engines and Aero Engine Composites Latest composite materials being researched and developed for applications in Aero Engines Porters Five Forces Analysis of the Aero Engine Composite Material Market Supply Chain Analysis

Quantitative Insights-Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Aero Engine Composite Material Market Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Aero Engine Composite Material Market Steps Taken by Industry/Companies/Government to Overcome the Impact

Global Aero Engine Composite Material Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2018-2029 Key Findings / Definitions Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application Commercial Aircraft Military Aircraft General Aviation Aircraft Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Component Fan Blades Guide Vanes Shrouds Engine Casing Engine Nacelle Other Cold End Parts Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Composite Type Polymer Matrix Composites Carbon Matrix Composites Metal Matrix Composites Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Fiber Type Carbon Fibers Ceramic Fibers Glass Fibers Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia-pacific Rest of the world



TOC Continued…

Speak to Our Expert:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/aero-engine-composite-material-market-105538

Competitive Landscape

High Investments in Aero Engine Composite Material Processing Technologies to Bolster Product Demand

Key firms, such as GE Aviation, Rolls Royce Holdings Plc., Safran SA, and Meggitt Plc, will probably invest in upgrading their technologies to diversify their product portfolio. With high investments in aero engine composite material processing technologies, the key players are trying to develop efficient and sustainable products.

Key Industry Development:

July 2021- A division of Raytheon Technologies Corporation, Pratt & Whitney, introduced Ceramic Matrix Composites (CMCs) development and engineering facility, with an aim to produce CMCs for aerospace applications.

Read Related Insights:

Helicopter Market Size & Share | Forecast Report [2022-2029]

Active Protection System Market Size, Growth | Forecast, 2029

SONAR System Market Size, Growth | Global Report, 2022-2029

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights Pvt. Ltd.

9th Floor, Icon Tower,

Baner - Mahalunge Road, Baner,

Pune-411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Connect us via Social Media Channels: