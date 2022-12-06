The Global Building Automation and Control Systems Market is expected to grow by $31125.12 mn during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 9.25% during the forecast period

New York, Dec. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Building Automation and Control Systems Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03302896/?utm_source=GNW

12 mn during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 9.25% during the forecast period. Our report on the building automation and control systems market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the demand for energy efficiency, demand for comfort and foolproof security systems, and customization of automation and building control systems.



The building automation and control systems market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Commercial buildings

• Residential buildings

• Government buildings

• Other buildings



By Type

• Integration

• Services



By Geographical Landscape

• Europe

• North America

• APAC

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the increase in use of personnel assistant in residential buildings as one of the prime reasons driving the building automation and control systems market growth during the next few years. Also, the growing use of IoT and the rising popularity of light-emitting diode (LED) lights will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the building automation and control systems market covers the following areas:

• Building automation and control systems market sizing

• Building automation and control systems market forecast

• Building automation and control systems market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading building automation and control systems market vendors that include ABB Ltd., Bajaj Electricals Ltd., BuildingLogiX, Emerson Electric Co., Evon Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Forescout Technologies Inc., Honeywell International Inc., IoEnergy Inc., Itron Inc., Johnson Controls International Plc, KMC Controls Inc., Legrand SA, Lutron Electronics Co. Inc., Mode Green Integrated Building Technology, OptergyA, PointGrab Inc., Rockwell Automation Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, and Robert Bosch GmbH. Also, the building automation and control systems market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

