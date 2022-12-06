The Global Soft Skills Training Market is expected to grow by $119.22 bn during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 34.62% during the forecast period

New York, Dec. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Soft Skills Training Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03170239/?utm_source=GNW

62% during the forecast period. Our report on the soft skills training market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the emergence of cost-effective e-learning training modules, the rising benefits of soft skills training, and expanding SMB sector.



The soft skills training market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Corporate

• Academic



By Delivery Mode

• Offline

• Online



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the gamification of content as one of the prime reasons driving the soft skills training market growth during the next few years. Also, the increasing popularity of mobile technologies and increased focus on blended learning will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the soft skills training market covers the following areas:

• Soft skills training market sizing

• Soft skills training market forecast

• Soft skills training market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading soft skills training market vendors that include Articulate Global Inc., Computer Generated Solutions Inc., CoreAxis, Coursera Inc., Crucial Learning, D2L Corp., edX LLC, Global Training Solutions Inc., GoSkills Ltd., Health and Safety Institute Inc., Interaction Associates Inc., MPS Ltd., New Horizons Computer Learning Centers Inc., NIIT Ltd, SGS SA, Skillsoft Corp., Udacity Inc., Udemy Inc., Wilson Learning Worldwide Inc., and Pearson Plc. Also, the soft skills training market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



