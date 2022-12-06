Emissions Management Innovations in the Oil & Gas Sector, 2022 Report - Dynamic Companies Driving Innovation across Emissions Measuring & Monitoring and Digital Platforms

Dublin, Dec. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Oil & Gas Innovation Tracker: Emissions Management" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study looks at 6 dynamic firms that are making a significant impact on the innovation agenda for emissions management in the oil and gas sector and other associated industries.

As decarbonization strategies gather pace across industries, emissions management is emerging as a key growth opportunity. The publisher has identified a complex and dynamic value chain and set of process steps where opportunities abound: Planning and advisory; measuring and monitoring; mitigation; removal; reporting; and offsetting. Digital platforms and creative business models that deliver end-to-end solutions underpin these steps.

Companies are investing in innovative technologies like smart sensors, to accurately capture different types of emissions data, as well as drones and satellite imagery for mapping.

With emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and cloud services, managing and storing large datasets is becoming common across industries. In the next 10 years, automation and robotics along with data analytics will be prevalent in measuring and controlling emissions.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Emissions Management Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Environment

Growth Environment: Summary

Emissions Management: An Emerging Opportunity Area Based on Urgency and Complexity

Growth Environment: Emissions Management and Decarbonization a Core Priority across Sectors

3. Companies to Action

Innovation Target

Carbmee: Company Profile

Carbmee: Analyst Viewpoint

Aeromon: Company Profile

Aeromon: Analyst Viewpoint

PERSEFONI: Company Profile

PERSEFONI: Analyst Viewpoint

CarbonCloud: Company Profile

CarbonCloud: Analyst Viewpoint

Emitwise: Company Profile

Emitwise: Analyst Viewpoint

Highwood: Company Profile

Highwood: Analyst Viewpoint

The Last Word

Scoring Methodology

4. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Remote Leak Detection for Emissions from Industrial Clusters

Growth Opportunity 2: Emission Analytics-as-a-Services for Tracking Net-Zero Target

Growth Opportunity 3: Emission Management as an End-to-End Solution

