Emissions Management Innovations in the Oil & Gas Sector, 2022 Report - Dynamic Companies Driving Innovation across Emissions Measuring & Monitoring and Digital Platforms

Dublin, Dec. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Oil & Gas Innovation Tracker: Emissions Management" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This study looks at 6 dynamic firms that are making a significant impact on the innovation agenda for emissions management in the oil and gas sector and other associated industries.
As decarbonization strategies gather pace across industries, emissions management is emerging as a key growth opportunity. The publisher has identified a complex and dynamic value chain and set of process steps where opportunities abound: Planning and advisory; measuring and monitoring; mitigation; removal; reporting; and offsetting. Digital platforms and creative business models that deliver end-to-end solutions underpin these steps.
Companies are investing in innovative technologies like smart sensors, to accurately capture different types of emissions data, as well as drones and satellite imagery for mapping.
With emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and cloud services, managing and storing large datasets is becoming common across industries. In the next 10 years, automation and robotics along with data analytics will be prevalent in measuring and controlling emissions.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Emissions Management Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Environment
- Growth Environment: Summary
- Emissions Management: An Emerging Opportunity Area Based on Urgency and Complexity
- Growth Environment: Emissions Management and Decarbonization a Core Priority across Sectors
3. Companies to Action
- Innovation Target
- Carbmee: Company Profile
- Carbmee: Analyst Viewpoint
- Aeromon: Company Profile
- Aeromon: Analyst Viewpoint
- PERSEFONI: Company Profile
- PERSEFONI: Analyst Viewpoint
- CarbonCloud: Company Profile
- CarbonCloud: Analyst Viewpoint
- Emitwise: Company Profile
- Emitwise: Analyst Viewpoint
- Highwood: Company Profile
- Highwood: Analyst Viewpoint
- The Last Word
- Scoring Methodology
4. Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1: Remote Leak Detection for Emissions from Industrial Clusters
- Growth Opportunity 2: Emission Analytics-as-a-Services for Tracking Net-Zero Target
- Growth Opportunity 3: Emission Management as an End-to-End Solution
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/iucm5z