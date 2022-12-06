Professional Diversity Network, Inc. Announces Launch of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. Job Board

CHICAGO, Dec. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ: IPDN), (“PDN” or the “Company”), a developer and operator of online and in-person networks that provide access to networking, training, educational and employment opportunities for diverse individuals, today announced its launch of the Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. (APA) job board https://apajobs.com/ , a fully integrated job board located on APA’s website. Alpha Phi Alpha is the largest historically black fraternity.



PDN, one of the largest diverse professional networks in the nation, collaborated with Alpha Phi Alpha to launch an easy-to-access job board at the APA website for their over 85,000 current alumni members.

“The Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. is excited to announce the launch of its fully integrated job board in collaboration with Professional Diversity Network, Inc.,” said General President, Willis L. Lonzer, III, Ph.D. “This pivotal resource is long overdue and helps fulfill and enhance our mission of developing leaders and promoting academic excellence through establishing a direct path to career planning and success for our members.”

“Alpha Phi Alpha is one of the great historically Black Fraternities. As a talent community, their nationwide membership is composed of college educated men who are highly engaged in their local communities. PDN welcomes APA as a highly valued partner." said Mike Hall, Executive Vice President of PDN.

Professional Diversity Network, Inc.

Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (PDN) is a developer and operator of online and in-person networks that provides access to networking, training, educational and employment opportunities for diverse professionals. Through an online platform and our relationship recruitment affinity groups, we provide our employer clients a means to identify and acquire diverse talent and assist them with their efforts to recruit diverse employees. Our mission is to utilize the collective strength of our affiliate companies, members, partners and unique proprietary platform to be the standard in business diversity recruiting, networking and professional development for women, minorities, veterans, LGBTQ+ and disabled persons globally.

For more information about PDN, please visit:

www.prodivnet.com

Alpha Phi Alpha (APA)

Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Incorporated (APA) is a historically African American Greek-letter organization. Since the fraternity's founding on December 4, 1906 at Cornell University in Ithaca, New York, the fraternity has never restricted membership on the basis of color, creed or national origin. The fraternity has over 200,000 initiated members with over 8,000 active undergraduate and over 85,000 alumni chapters. The International Headquarters is in Baltimore, Maryland.

For more information about Alpha Phi Alpha, please visit:

https://apa1906.net/

To view the APA job board, please visit:

https://apajobs.com/

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements based on our current expectations, forecasts and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements in this release are based on information available to us as of the date hereof. Our actual results may differ materially from those stated or implied in such forward-looking statements, due to risks and uncertainties associated with our business, which include the risk factors disclosed in our most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K and in our subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our expectations, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future and can be identified by forward-looking words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “should,” and “would” or similar words. We assume no obligation to update the information included in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Our most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, together with this press release and the financial information contained herein, are available on our website, www.prodivnet.com. Please click on “Investor Relations.”

Press Contact for IPDN:

For further information, please contact:



Professional Diversity Network, Inc.

Tel: (312) 614-0950

Email: investors@ipdnusa.com

Source: Professional Diversity Network, Inc.