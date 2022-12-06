Chef Ori Menashe Partners with Miry’s List to Launch New Holiday Spice Kit

Los Angeles, CA, Dec. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Miry’s List, a nonprofit organization supporting new arrival refugee families across the United States, has teamed up with renowned Chef Ori Menashe, chef at three of LA’s hottest restaurants, to create a special Holiday Spice Kit featuring a one-of-a-kind spice blend and three more signature spice varieties. All proceeds from the Spice Kit will support new arrival refugee families in 24 states across the U.S.

Chef and co-owner of Los Angeles’ Bestia, Bavel and Saffy’s restaurants, Menashe carefully composed the Holiday Spice Kit to introduce bold middle eastern flavors into home cooking. The Kit features Saffy’s Blend, a proprietary blend of Cumin, Sumac, Cinnamon, Allspice, Fenugreek and Black Pepper, created by Chef Menashe and used in his restaurant, as well as three additional spices central to Middle Eastern cuisine: Za'atar, Aleppo Pepper, and Sumac. Raw ingredients are sourced fresh from Syria by Annoush USA, a local Syrian-owned Restaurant Supply company founded by a new arrival Syrian-American family.

Founded in 2016, Los Angeles-based non-profit Miry's List engages with new arrival families for 12-months, providing community-based support to fill the gaps in resources provided by the government. The organization provides refugees with household items to set up their new home to be safe, functional and comfortable for the family, conversational English classes, social support, career development, tech access, mental health programming for resettling youth, among other needs.

Spice Kits are available online for immediate domestic shipping at $54.95 per kit, with 100% of net proceeds going to Miry's List. Give a holiday gift that supports new arrival refugee families in the Miry’s List program.

Each Kit contains four 1.75-ounce jars including:

Saffy's Blend: Chef Ori's special blend, used to season the wood-fired kebabs at Saffy's. Ideal for chicken, beef, lamb, potatoes, and other hearty vegetables.

Aleppo Pepper: Flaky ground Halaby Peppers in a rich burgundy color with a unique sweetness and mild heat. This variety provides a gentle kick to any dish, including salads, fish, eggs or meatballs.

Sumac: Course-ground Sumac berries, grown wild in the Middle Eastern, produce a tangy and floral pop of flavor and color in salads and a piquant citrusy zest to barbecue rubs.

Za'atar: Oregano, thyme, marjoram, sumac, and toasted sesame seeds burst with an earthy, herbal, nutty finish. Provides a gorgeous, unforgettable flavor sprinkled into pools of olive oil for dipping flatbread, atop hummus, or fresh chopped vegetables, meats and baked goods.

About Miry's List:

Refugee families come to the United States seeking a safe haven from violence and persecution in their home countries. They leave behind family and friends, as well as virtually everything they own. Many Americans, seeing these families in their communities, wonder: What can I do to help? Miry's List provides a mechanism for people to directly help new arrival refugee families with the things that they need to get started in their new lives – from diapers to beds to cleaning supplies and toiletries. Since 2016, Miry’s List has supported the resettlement of over 1,000 resettling refugee families, made up of over 5,000 human beings, half of whom are babies and children. Miry’s List families live in 24 states across the U.S. and come from countries including Afghanistan, Syria, Iran, Iraq, Ukraine and Moldova.

About Chef Ori Menashe

Ori Menashe is the chef/co-owner of Bestia, Bavel, and Saffy’s. Although born in Los Angeles, Ori Menashe spent his formative years in Israel. Menashe grew up traveling with his family and was exposed to fine dining across the globe, but it wasn’t until his year-long sojourn to South America with friends, when he realized his passion for cooking. Menashe returned to Los Angeles in 2001 to pursue a culinary career. His latest offering, Saffy’s, is a Middle Eastern restaurant rooted in traditional flavors and executed using modern techniques.

About Saffy's Restaurant:

From the people behind Bestia and Bavel, Saffy's Restaurant is named after Saffron, Chefs Ori Menashe and Genevieve Gergis’ daughter. Saffy’s will transport you to another time and place, while still feeling familiar. It’s a Middle Eastern restaurant rooted in traditional flavors and executed using modern techniques. In this intimate space, you’ll be greeted by warm and energetic hospitality, flavors and dishes reminiscent of Middle-Eastern home-style cooking, and unexpected takes on classic desserts.

About Little Spread

Little Spread handles the fulfillment of the collaborative spice kits. In its Downtown LA market, they offer a variety of spices and pantry items, in addition to their walk up Cafe. Little Spread has been supporting new arrival refugee families by raising funds for Miry's List since 2018.

Learn more and make a tax-deductible donation to Miry’s List at miryslist.org. For press inquiries, contact Cyndi Otteson at cyndi@miryslist.org.

