Kloeckner Metals Has Appointed Three New Management Executives

ROSWELL, Ga., Dec. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kloeckner Metals Corporation has reorganized its management team and appointed three new executives effective Nov. 1, 2022.

Angela Arellano Villamar was appointed the new CFO. In addition, Bob Cromley has been promoted to Chief Procurement Officer and Steve Erdman to Chief Human Resources Officer. Angela Arellano Villamar has succeeded Andrea Moseley, who has decided to leave Kloeckner Metals. The other two positions were recently created.

Angela Arellano Villamar has spent many years in leadership positions and has worked in a wide range of sectors and industries, among others at PwC. She began working at Kloeckner Metals in 2008, with her latest seat as Vice President of Accounting & Controlling. In her new capacity, Angela Arellano Villamar will empower the finance team to be a strategic partner for all levels of management within Klockner Metals.

Bob Cromley began his career in steel at Arcelor Mittal. He started at Kloeckner Metals in 2001, where he served as Regional Vice President, Southeast Flat Rolled Products Group, before assuming the role of Executive Vice President-Procurement in 2018. Throughout two decades of service, Bob Cromley has modeled the company's core values and has made immeasurable contributions to the overall success of the Kloeckner organization.

Before joining Kloeckner Metals this past June, Steve Erdman spent many years in enterprise companies, such as Boeing and Coca-Cola, where he was responsible for organizational and cultural transformations within organizations with more than 13,000 employees. The role of Chief Human Resources Officer was created most recently to elevate talent management as a key strategic pillar and to develop an even more people-centric environment with the goal of transforming Kloeckner Metals into the employer of choice within the metals industry.

John Ganem, CEO of Kloeckner Metals Corporation, said: "I look forward to working closely with our new executive team members. Together with COO Bart Clifford, we will focus on executing our 'Kloeckner & Co 2025: Leveraging Strengths' strategy as we continuously work to position Kloeckner Metals for future success. At the same time, I thank Andrea for her tireless efforts and commitment and wish her all the best for the future."

Kloeckner Metals Corporation is a subsidiary of Klöckner & Co, one of the leading producer-independent distributors of steel and metal products and one of the top steel service companies in the European and American markets. Kloeckner Metals Corporation is headquartered in Roswell, Georgia, with over 2,000 employees in 40 branches across the USA. Combining a long track record of success with a vision for the future, Kloeckner is committed to building prosperous partnerships with customers that simplify complex supply chains and build toward a greener metals industry together.

