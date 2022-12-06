ClearDATA Named to Shortlist for 2022-2023 Cloud Awards

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClearDATA ®, the first comprehensive provider of healthcare-specific managed cloud, compliance and defense services, has been shortlisted in the 2022-2023 Cloud Awards program in the category of Best Cloud Consultancy or MSP. ClearDATA’s cloud solutions—enabled by the powerful CyberHealth™ SaaS platform—operationalize compliance, privacy and security practices and protections so industry organizations can improve healthcare with secure and accessible data in the cloud.



ClearDATA’s award comes during a period of rapid digitization in healthcare. The pandemic spurred the arrival of a new, virtual-first patient experience, forcing the industry to play catch up as nearly 25 million patients sought remote engagement. Now, as healthcare organizations ramp up telehealth and remote monitoring while patients’ expectations of seamless digital experiences continue to rise, the industry has largely embraced the cloud.

“As the momentum continues to rise behind healthcare’s modernization, providers, payers, and others are migrating to the cloud faster than ever before. These companies need robust solutions to protect sensitive data in the cloud and put it in the right hands - precisely when it’s needed,” said Rick Froehlich, president and CEO at ClearDATA. “We are thrilled to be recognized by the Cloud Awards for our healthcare-specific cloud services, singularly focused on improving medical outcomes by making data more complete, accessible and useful, while continually compliant and secure.”

“Cloud computing is now an essential tool helping businesses reach benchmark results. Yet we continued to see a remarkable number of further innovations this year,” said James Williams, head of operations for the Cloud Awards. “Among this year's shortlist, which honored companies from a wide spectrum of industries, ClearDATA impressed us with its excellent cloud-based solutions for healthcare. They exemplify truly inventive thinking and are making a real impact in improving the healthcare industry.”

To view the full shortlist, please visit: https://www.cloud-awards.com/2022-2023-cloud-awards-shortlist/ . Cloud Awards finalists will be announced on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, with the final winners announced on 7 February 2023.



About ClearDATA

Cloud Catalyst. Healthcare Protector.

ClearDATA is the first comprehensive provider of healthcare-specific managed cloud, compliance and defense services, enabled by the powerful CyberHealth™ Platform. ClearDATA’s solutions enforce continuous cloud compliance, defend health innovation with healthcare-centric threat intelligence and security technology, and protect health data across all cloud environments from design time through run time. To learn more about how ClearDATA helps market-leading organizations modernize healthcare and improve outcomes with secure, highly accessible data in the cloud, visit cleardata.com .

About the Cloud Awards

The Cloud Awards is an international program which has been recognizing and honoring industry leaders, innovators and organizational transformation in cloud computing since 2011. The awards are open to large, small, established and start-up organizations from across the entire globe, with an aim to find and celebrate the pioneers who will shape the future of the Cloud as we move into 2023 and beyond. Categories include the Software as a Service award, Most Promising Start-Up, and “Best in Mobile” Cloud Solution.

Winners are selected by a judging panel of international industry experts. For more information about the Cloud Awards and SaaS Awards, please visit https://www.cloud-awards.com/ .