Neighborly® Selects Human Interest as 401(k) Preferred Vendor

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fast-growing 401(k) provider Human Interest has been selected by Neighborly®, the world's largest home services company, to provide access to retirement savings plans to thousands of home services professionals in the Neighborly franchise network. By eliminating transaction fees and simplifying the enrollment process, Human Interest's platform expands retirement savings access to traditionally underserved workers. Neighborly franchises that will gain access to retirement benefits through this program include Molly Maid®, Mr. Electric®, Mosquito Joe®, Glass Doctor®, and others.



As a preferred vendor, Human Interest 401(k) plans will be available to more than 4,400 U.S. franchise locations. The Human Interest platform is designed specifically to meet the needs of small business owners like franchisees. Benefits include an affordable plan with competitive pricing and zero transaction fees; easier setup and administration; and integrating with 300+ payroll providers.1

"Human Interest makes it easy for Neighborly franchise owners to save for their future and allows owners to stand out as an employer of choice in their community by offering competitive retirement benefits to their employees,” said Luke Stanton, president of ProTradeNet ®, a preferred vendor network with exclusive rebates and discounts to Neighborly brand franchise owners.

Some Neighborly franchises have already rolled out Human Interest 401(k) plans to their employees. At one franchise for Rainbow Restoration™, a global franchise providing residential and commercial restoration and cleaning services, all employees have enrolled.

“In today’s world it is difficult to find employees,” said Dawn Purbaugh, owner of Rainbow Restoration of Bothell, Wash. “Adding a 401(k) to our benefits package will help hire and retain employees who want to grow with our company and allow them to feel secure and valued. I was worried about my own future, too. It’s difficult to run a business and save for retirement. Implementing a 401(k) gives me peace of mind that I am helping create a solid financial future for myself and our employees.”

Jeff Schneble, CEO at Human Interest, believes extending retirement savings to franchises is an important step to one day closing the retirement savings gap. “Neighborly franchise employees are the people who quite literally build and maintain our communities and neighborhoods across the U.S.,” Schneble said. “Workers in service professions haven’t typically had access to employer-sponsored retirement plans. While they’re building our present, we can help them with an efficient way to bolster their futures. By offering affordable 401(k) plans to its entire franchise network, Neighborly is helping change the trajectory of our national retirement crisis.”

Human Interest solicited the client for the testimonial. Active solicitation may make a customer more likely to portray Human Interest favorably. Testimonials may not be representative of the experience of others and past success does not guarantee future results. Read our full disclosures here .

About Human Interest

Human Interest is an affordable, full-service 401(k) provider that seeks to make it easy for small and medium-sized businesses to help their employees save for retirement. Founded in 2015 and headquartered in San Francisco, Human Interest helps employees in all lines of work access retirement benefits and a path to financial independence. For more information please visit humaninterest.com or follow us on LinkedIn .

Investment Advisory services are offered by Human Interest Advisors, a subsidiary of Human Interest Inc. Human Interest Advisors is a registered investment advisor with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). SEC registration does not imply a certain level of skill or training. Investing involves risk. Past performance is not a guarantee or indicative of future returns. The value of your investment will fluctuate, and investors may earn or lose money. Additional information can be found in the company’s Form ADV Part 2A . Human Interest paid a fee to be listed on ProTradeNet, a vendor relations program for Neighborly franchises.

About Neighborly®

Neighborly® is the world’s largest home services company with more than 30 brands and 5,000 franchises collectively serving more than 12 million customers in six countries, focused on repairing, maintaining, and enhancing homes and businesses. The company operates online platforms that connect consumers to service providers in their local communities that meet their rigorous standards as a franchisor across 18 service categories at Neighborly.com or through the Neighborly App.

Media Contact:

Josh Green

Firebrand Communications

415 848 9175

humaninterest@firebrand.marketing

1 See full details at humaninterest.com/payrolls/