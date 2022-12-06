The Global Digital Asset Management Market is expected to grow by $11936.72 mn during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 22.05% during the forecast period

New York, Dec. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Digital Asset Management Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03009238/?utm_source=GNW

05% during the forecast period. Our report on the digital asset management market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by shift from on premises to SaaS, increased use of DAM across retail, media, and entertainment industries, and high demand for dynamic documents.



The digital asset management market is segmented as below:

By Deployment

• On-Premise

• Cloud



By End-user

• Large enterprise

• Small

• medium enterprise



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the increased adoption of analytics to manage digital assets as one of the prime reasons driving the digital asset management market growth during the next few years. Also, increase in mobility solutions and emergence of integrated dam solutions will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the digital asset management market covers the following areas:

• Digital asset management market sizing

• Digital asset management market forecast

• Digital asset management market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading digital asset management market vendors that include Acquia Inc., Adobe Inc., Aprimo, Bynder BV, Canto Inc., CELUM GmbH, Cloudinary Ltd., Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., Danaher Corp., Frontify AG, Image Relay Inc., MediaValet Inc., Open Text Corp., Oracle Corp., PhotoShelter Inc., QBNK Co. AB, Smartsheet Inc., TIBCO Software Inc., WoodWing Software B.V., and International Business Machines Corp. Also, the digital asset management market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



