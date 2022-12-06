AlgoSec acquires Prevasio to disrupt the Agentless Cloud Security market

RIDGEFIELD PARK, N.J., Dec. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AlgoSec, a global cybersecurity leader in securing application connectivity, announced today that it has acquired Prevasio, a SaaS cloud-native application protection platform (CNAPP) that includes an agentless cloud security posture management (CSPM) platform, anti-malware scan, vulnerability assessment and dynamic analysis for containers.

As applications rapidly migrate to the Cloud, security teams are being flooded with alerts. These teams are struggling to detect and prioritize risks through Cloud providers’ native security controls, especially in multi-cloud environments. Furthermore, security teams are hard-pressed to find solutions that meet their budgetary restrictions.

To answer this need, AlgoSec will offer the Prevasio solution at aggressive pricing to new customers, as well as the existing 1,800 blue chip enterprise organizations they currently serve, allowing them to reduce their cloud security costs.

Prevasio’s user-friendly, cost-effective SaaS solution is designed for hardening security posture across all cloud assets, including containers. The solution provides increased visibility into security issues and compliance gaps, enabling the cloud operations and security teams to prioritize risks and comply with CIS benchmarks.

Prevasio customers have successfully reduced administration time and achieved operational cost reductions, even across small teams, within days of operationalization.

Leveraging patented technology developed by Stanford Research Institute International® (SRI), one of the world’s largest research institutes and the developer of SIRI and many other leading technologies, Prevasio’s key capabilities include:

Analysis of all assets across AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud, offering a unified view in a single pane of glass

Prioritized risk according to CIS benchmarks, HIPPA and PCI regulations

Blazing fast static- and dynamic- agentless vulnerability scanning of containers

Assessment and detection of cybersecurity threats

Instantaneous connection to AWS, Azure, or Google Cloud accounts without installation or deployment



Furthermore, AlgoSec will incorporate SRI artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities into the Prevasio solution.

“Applications are the lifeblood of organizations. As such, our customers have an urgent need to effectively secure the connectivity of those applications across cloud and hybrid estates to avoid unpleasant surprises. With Prevasio, organizations can now confidently secure their cloud-native applications to increase organizational agility and harden security posture,” said Yuval Baron, AlgoSec CEO.

For a free trial of the Prevasio solution, click here.

About AlgoSec

AlgoSec, a global cybersecurity leader, empowers organizations to secure application connectivity by automating connectivity flows and security policy, anywhere. The AlgoSec platform enables the world’s most complex organizations to gain visibility, reduce risk, achieve compliance at the application-level and process changes at zero-touch across the hybrid network. AlgoSec’s patented application-centric view of the hybrid network enables business owners, application owners, and information security professionals to talk the same language, so organizations can deliver business applications faster while achieving a heightened security posture. Over 1,800 of the world’s leading organizations trust AlgoSec to help secure their most critical workloads across public cloud, private cloud, containers, and on-premises networks.

About Prevasio

Prevasio, an AlgoSec company, helps organizations of all sizes protect their cloud-native applications across containers and all other cloud assets.

Prevasio’s agentless cloud-native application protection platform (CNAPP) provides increased visibility into security and compliance gaps, enabling the cloud operations and security teams to prioritize risks and ensure compliance with internet security benchmarks.

Acquired by AlgoSec in 2022, Prevasio combines cloud-native security with SRI International’s proprietary AI capabilities and AlgoSec’s expertise in securing 1,800 of the world’s most complex organizations.

