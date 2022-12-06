Protenus Expands Sales Team With CRO and VP, Deepens Expertise With Director, Pharmacy Services

BALTIMORE, Dec. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Protenus, the nation's leading healthcare compliance analytics technology platform provider, announced today the expansion of its revenue operations team and the addition of a drug diversion prevention subject matter expert.

"We're excited to expand our team with seasoned healthcare and technology industry professionals to help propel us further into our era of unprecedented growth," stated Nick Culbertson, Protenus CEO & Co-Founder. "Our new CRO, Cambrey Jordan, brings a winning combination of deep healthcare technology experience and a proven track record of excellence in leadership that will be instrumental in guiding our sales team to reach its full potential."

"After nearly 18 years in the healthcare technology field, my passions remain the same: to improve the quality of care, access to care, and the privacy of all patients," said Cambrey, who also holds an Executive MBA in Healthcare Leadership from the University of Tennessee, Knoxville. "At Protenus, I look forward to leveraging my extensive sales and leadership experience to elevate our vision — that the delivery of care should be without risk — and helping hospitals and health systems across the U.S. achieve their strategic initiatives."

Along with the CRO position, Protenus has invested in roles that provide additional specialized knowledge in pharmacy and drug diversion monitoring and healthcare technology consultative selling — Adam Beeler, PharmD MS, joined as Director, Pharmacy Services and Tom Chelchowski as VP, Sales. Protenus is committed to supporting its community of employees and customers by adding key subject matter experts to further the organization's growth and provide valuable customer guidance backed by real-world expertise.

About Protenus

Protenus harnesses the power of AI to provide healthcare organizations with scalable risk-reduction solutions that drive the safest patient outcomes while protecting the reputation of the organizations. We are committed to innovation, determined to reduce risk, and focused on supporting our community of employees, customers, and ultimately, patients. Empowering healthcare to eliminate risk is at the heart of all we do.

Founded in 2014, Protenus is a three-time winner of Forbes' America's Best Startup Employers, is a Great Place to Work®-Certified company, and was named one of 2021 CBInsights Digital Health 150, one of The Best Places to Work in Healthcare by Modern Healthcare, and one of the Best Places to Work in Baltimore by the Baltimore Business Journal and the Baltimore Sun. Learn more at Protenus.com and follow us on Twitter @Protenus.

