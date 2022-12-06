Give the Gift of Language Learning This Christmas With Lingoda Language Lessons

MIAMI, Dec. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lingoda, one of the top global online language schools, is the language learning platform designed to get one speaking a new language confidently. With private and group language classes of up to five people per class, Lingoda offers lessons in Spanish, French, German, English and Business English. And for anyone still looking for a Christmas gift for loved ones, language lessons are sure to be a unique gift idea for anyone who is looking to spend some time abroad in 2023 or wants to brush up on their foreign language skills.

Lingoda has several pricing options and learning plans available, ranging from four classes per month for $79 ($20 per class) to up to 40 classes per month for $489 per month ($12 per class).

For anyone looking to crush their 2023 language learning goals in a more speedy kind of way, there is the Lingoda Language Sprint™. The unique Sprint option offers 30 classes within two months, while the Super Sprint entails 60 classes. And one can earn between 50-100% cashback.

"All of us know how hard it can be to find the perfect Christmas present for all our nearest and dearest every year," says Philippa Wentzel, Lingoda's Curriculum Team Lead. "And for anyone interested in learning a new language for personal or professional reasons, our Lingoda language classes are designed to get you speaking your new language with confidence. In our group classes of up to five people at a time, people join from all over the world to learn a new language together and get their practice speaking time in. What could be better than a Christmas gift that boosts your confidence and makes you expand your horizons while meeting people around the globe?"

Currently, Lingoda also offers a risk-free trial for seven days at no cost. This way, one may even try out specific language classes before giving them away as Christmas gifts. Within the seven days, students can either take three group classes or one private class before the paid-for learning plan can begin.

And if one is convinced that they have now found the perfect Christmas gift, just be aware that the person taking the Lingoda classes must register on the platform with their own email address and choose the language they want to learn. Once that is completed, they can start the new year with impeccable new language skills and a great sense of confidence and accomplishment.

ABOUT LINGODA

Lingoda is one of the top online language schools. Founded in Berlin, Germany, in 2013, we provide convenient and accessible online language courses in German, English, Business English, French and Spanish to over 100,000 students worldwide. With almost 550,000 classes available per year and accessible 24/7, our mission is to build bridges around the world through language learning.

Visit Lingoda.com to learn more.

Contact Information:

Susanne Börensen

International PR Manager

press@lingoda.com



Related Images











Image 1: Lingoda Language Lessons as a Christmas Gift.









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment