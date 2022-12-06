After A Surge In Growth ThePricer Launches Fact Checking Challenge To Find Any Inaccuracies In Their Articles

New York, United States, Dec. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Established 14 years ago, ThePricer is made of a team of independent writers that are committed to bringing the newest information on the prices of a range of different products and services, from tech, health and beauty, travel, business, and pets, so that individuals and businesses can locate the best deals.

Due to a recent surge in growth, their team is finding it harder and harder to fact-check and update the information on their website regarding the prices of different products and services.

This is why, the team behind ThePricer has now launched a fact-checking challenge, where readers can submit any inaccuracies in the comment sections of their articles, as shown by the simple comments left on their “How Much Does a Dog tooth extraction cost” article. Those that are fact-checked as being true will not only get approved, but will become a part of the article itself.

As an added extra, the reader who finds the most inaccuracies in their articles will be offered the opportunity to join their team and be hired as a fact checker on their website to work remotely for a full-time wage.

Shop Smart

Dedicated to bringing their readers the most up-to-date information for the cost of everything, from “How Much Does It Cost to Build a House,” “How Much Does It Cost to Fix a Laptop Screen,” “How Much Does It Cost To Start a Business” to “How Much Does It Cost To Declaw a Cat,” and even popular restaurant menu prices, the ThePricer team ensures that each article is thoroughly researched and documented from both online and offline sources, to provide you with the most recent information on prices and discounts.

They strive only to offer honest and objective articles that are as close to reality as possible and differ from similar websites in their niche by displaying all the price points and ways you can obtain the product or service for less.

Their fact-checking challenge presents readers with an engaging challenge to find any inaccuracies in their articles with the reward of a full-time job or just to see their amendments becoming part of the articles.

Although, as demonstrated in their “How Much Will a Bordetella vaccine cost” article, which details exactly what the vaccination is and the different price points you can be expected to pay at vet surgeries, there are pieces of content that might have no inaccuracies, ThePricer team is always open to objective criticism.

ThePricer presents their readers with a simple formula to find the best prices and products from a range of different industries and services. This is:

Search – Their team will search for a product or service that you may have an interest in buying but are uncertain due to a lack of knowledge of its cost. On their website, you will find a plethora of articles that will contain your particular product or similar ones from the same category. Read – The next step is to read your chosen article on your desired product or service, which provides you with in-depth information on how and where you can get it for a lower price and why. Shop Smart – You can then use the information from the articles at ThePricer to compare the prices of the products or services that you need and then purchase your item at the best available price.

More information

To find out more about ThePricer and to read some of their articles about the most up-to-date information for the cost of everything, please visit their website at https://www.thepricer.org.

Source: https://thenewsfront.com/after-a-surge-in-growth-thepricer-launches-fact-checking-challenge-to-find-any-inaccuracies-in-their-articles/