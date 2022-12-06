The Global Healthcare Cloud Computing Market is expected to grow by $42.21 bn during 2023-2027, decelerating at a CAGR of 20.55% during the forecast period

New York, Dec. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Healthcare Cloud Computing Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p02779355/?utm_source=GNW

55% during the forecast period.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by integrated service offerings for healthcare, increased number of cloud vendors, and growing demand for reduced healthcare cost.



The healthcare cloud computing market is segmented as below:

By Product

• SaaS

• IaaS

• PaaS



By Component

• Hardware

• Services



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the introduction of edge computing as one of the prime reasons driving the healthcare cloud computing market growth during the next few years. Also, the introduction of blockchain in cloud computing and the development of hyper-converged infrastructure (HCI) will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The report on the healthcare cloud computing market covers the following areas:

• Healthcare cloud computing market sizing

• Healthcare cloud computing market forecast

• Healthcare cloud computing market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading healthcare cloud computing market vendors that include Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc., Athenahealth Inc., CareCloud Inc., Carestream Health Inc., ClearDATA Networks Inc., Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., Dell Technologies Inc., DXC Technology Co., General Electric Co., Intelerad Medical Systems Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., NextGen Healthcare Inc., NTT DATA Corp., Oracle Corp., Salesforce.com Inc., Siemens AG, VMware Inc., and Amazon.com Inc. Also, the healthcare cloud computing market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

