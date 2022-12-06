The Global Air Ambulance Market is expected to grow by $5952.31 mn during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 9.76% during the forecast period

New York, Dec. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Air Ambulance Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p02653501/?utm_source=GNW

76% during the forecast period.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing prevalence of infectious diseases, the growing geriatric population, and advanced onboard medical treatment.



The air ambulance market is segmented as below:

By Service

• Hospital-based service

• Community-based service

• Others



By Aircraft Type

• Rotary-wing aircraft

• Fixed-wing aircraft



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the increasing participation in adventurous and recreational activities as one of the prime reasons driving the air ambulance market growth during the next few years. Also, access to remote areas and product launches will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on air ambulance market covers the following areas:

• Air ambulance market sizing

• Air ambulance market forecast

• Air ambulance market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading air ambulance market vendors that include Acadian Ambulance Service Inc., Air Ambulance Worldwide, Air Methods Corp., Air Rescuers World Wide Pvt Ltd., American Air Ambulance, Augsburg Air Ambulance, Babcock International Group Plc, EMSOS Medical Pvt. Ltd., Envision Healthcare, Express Air Medical Transport LLC, Falcon Emergency, Horizon Jets Charter Inc., IAS Medical Ltd., Life Savers Ambulance Services, Luxembourg Air Rescue Asbl, Medical Air Service, Medivic Pharmaceutical Pvt. Ltd, PHI Group Inc., REVA Inc., and Air Charter Service Group Ltd. Also, the air ambulance market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

