The Global Formaldehyde Market is expected to grow by 10.15 mn t during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.86% during the forecast period

86% during the forecast period. Our report on the formaldehyde market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growth in the construction industry, high production and consumption of formaldehyde in China, and growth in the automotive industry.



The formaldehyde market is segmented as below:

By Derivative Type

• Urea-formaldehyde

• Phenol formaldehyde

• Melamine formaldehyde

• Polyoxymethylene

• Others



By End-user

• Construction and furniture

• Automotive

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the advances in technology as one of the prime reasons driving the formaldehyde market growth during the next few years. Also, new production plants and capacity expansion of formaldehyde and formaldehyde for fuel production will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the formaldehyde market covers the following areas:

• Formaldehyde market sizing

• Formaldehyde market forecast

• Formaldehyde market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading formaldehyde market vendors that include Akzo Nobel NV, Ashland Inc., BASF SE, Bitrez Ltd., Celanese Corp., Dynea AS, Ercros SA, GEO Specialty Chemicals Inc., Hexion Inc., Hindustan Organic Chemicals Ltd., INEOS Group Holdings SA, Koch Industries Inc., Lanxess AG, LCY Chemical Corp., Methanol Chemicals Co., Perstorp Holding AB, Polisan Holding AS, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Also, the formaldehyde market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

