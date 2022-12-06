Vertosoft Named as New Distributor for Quokka

LEESBURG, Va., Dec. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quokka, formally known as Kryptowire, a leader in mobile application vetting, testing, and cybersecurity, has named Vertosoft as a new Public Sector Distributor. With this announcement, Quokka will now have access to Vertosoft's vast network of state, local, and federal contracts and public sector partners.

"With third-party mobile application scrutiny at an all-time high in public sector CISO organizations and the increase in work-from-home and BYOD policies, Public Sector is increasingly in need of vetted and efficient mobile application security tools to identify bad actors more proactively within organizations. We are excited about our partnership with Quokka, as the Quokka platform is the only platform validated to support NIAP mobile application security standards on the market, and will power the industry's first FedRamp-certified CISA Mobile App Vetting program available to Federal Civilian Executive Branch Agencies," said Josh Slattery, VP of Technology Sales at Vertosoft.

"Quokka is committed to making mobile device and application security more robust, user-friendly, and privacy-minded, and this partnership affords us the opportunity to help a wide network of end users and organizations nationwide," said Matt Lantinga, Vice President of Global Sales at Quokka. "Our roots are in government security, and we look forward to applying our skills, knowledge, and innovative technology to making Vertosoft's partners safer and more secure."

With agencies still having the ability to work from home, it's important to ensure all mobile devices are secure with privacy and data protection. Quokka noticed this risk created by the work and live-anywhere landscape and built Q-Scout, Q-MAST, and Q-Vet solutions to mitigate that risk.

Q-Scout is a security solution that safeguards agencies and employees while they work remotely, giving them the ability to detect non-compliant devices trying to access its secure information. Quokka's Q-MAST and Q-Vet solutions work hand and hand in assessing mobile apps. Q-MAST tests mobile app devices looking for security, privacy, and code issues on iOS and Android Apps. While Q-Vet provides a detailed vetting system for mobile apps, creating an agency-wide approved list and block list of pre-vetted apps that are secure, safe, and compliant with an agency's security standards.

About Vertosoft

Vertosoft is a high-value distributor providing the most coveted innovative and emerging technology solutions to the government. Our comprehensive solution portfolio with our elite services provides partners and suppliers with the enablement, inside sales support, contracts, and compliant systems required to drive growth in the government market.

About Quokka

The world of digital security is ready to evolve beyond distrust. We want less fear, and more peace of mind: less worry, and more confidence. Meet Quokka (formerly Kryptowire), a different kind of digital security and privacy company. Our proactive, light-touch solutions put users and their privacy first, helping people, teams, and enterprises around the world take back control of their digital security privacy in the new work and live anywhere world. Join us in being Quokka Secure.

Contact Information:

