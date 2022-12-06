Circle Logistics Leads Industry By Tracking Over 90% of Its Loads

FORT WAYNE, Ind., Dec. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Circle Logistics (Circle), a leading asset-based full-service logistics company, today announced that its integration with transportation management software (TMS) Transport Pro has resulted in the live-tracking of more than 90% of all loads booked.



Circle’s use of auto-arrive and auto-depart dispatch geofence notifications and other technology is proving to be a gamechanger for the growing company that is currently leading the industry in enhanced visibility. Most competitors track 40-60% of loads, with very few tracking up to 80% of loads.

“Our partnership with Transport Pro, to provide enhanced visibility for 90% of our freight, is so beneficial to our customers because everyone involved in the shipping process saves time without calling or emailing to get delivery statuses,” said Eric Fortmeyer, president and CEO, Circle Logistics. “Because we pride ourselves on being an extension of our customers’ teams, our ability to provide real-time live-tracking is another example of our dedication to providing a stellar customer experience that includes safeguarding freight from theft and other risks.”

The ability for customers to track shipments from origin through the final delivery using more automation creates more efficient carrier management processes, including more accurate on-time pickup and delivery performance tracking.

Confirmed as one of the fastest-growing private third-party logistics (3PLs) companies in the U.S. as a 2022 Armstrong & Associates’ Top 100 Domestic Transportation Management 3PL honoree, a great portion of Circle’s more than 300% growth over the past two years is attributed to the company’s increase in the ability to provide end-to-end visibility through live-tracking.

“It is Circle’s goal to track every load for their customers and we look forward to empowering their team to meet that goal, which will further enhance the customer experience,” said Kenneth Kloeppel, director of technology, Transport Pro.

About Circle Logistics

Founded in Fort Wayne, Ind. in 2011, Circle Logistics is one of the fastest-growing transportation companies in the nation, servicing over $700 million in freight spend. As a Top 50 Freight Brokerage Firm, Circle combines the dedication of a privately owned asset-based 3PL with the coverage of a public large-scale provider to create a superior modern freight experience. Circle is committed to delivering on three core promises to our customers: No Fail Service, Personalized Communication and Innovative Solutions and provides coverage across all modes of transportation in the continental United States and Mexico, including Dry Van, Flatbed, Reefer, LTL, Expedite, Oversize and Air. For more information, visit www.circledelivers.com .

About Transport Pro

Transport Pro is a leading cloud-based transportation management software (TMS) that offers cutting-edge technology to fleets, brokers, and 3PLs. As a fully integrated platform, Transport Pro serves as the main hub for all business operations, and helps transportation companies automate the entire lifecycle of a load, from dispatch, imaging, billing, settlements, accounting, and reporting. Leveraging the latest technology, Transport Pro provides brokerages with modern capacity and tracking solutions, and gives trucking companies essential tools to proactively manage drivers, safety, and maintenance. The TMS features powerful, built-in tools that eliminate manual processes, so that teams can focus more on business growth and customer relationships. Easily implemented across multiple locations, Transport Pro is built for transportation companies that are ready to scale their operations. For more information, visit www.transportpro.net .

