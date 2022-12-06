The Global Maritime Security Market is expected to grow by $3702.13 mn during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 3.34% during the forecast period

New York, Dec. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Maritime Security Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p02225699/?utm_source=GNW

34% during the forecast period. Our report on the maritime security market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing marine threats, the expansion of Chinese naval fleet in critical regions, and increased maritime traffic in the Arctic Ocean.



The maritime security market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Deepwater security

• Perimeter security



By Technology

• Surveillance and tracking

• Screening and scanning

• Communications

• Other systems



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the increase in the number of new harbors as one of the prime reasons driving the maritime security market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing transnational maritime crimes and an increasing number of partnerships and acquisitions will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the maritime security market covers the following areas:

• Maritime security market sizing

• Maritime security market forecast

• Maritime security market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading maritime security market vendors that include Airbus Group SE, BAE Systems Plc, Elbit Systems Ltd., HENSOLDT AG, Honeywell International Inc., Kongsberg Gruppen ASA, L3Harris Technologies Inc., Lockheed Martin Corp., MIND TECHNOLOGY INC., Northrop Grumman Corp., Raytheon Technologies Corp., Saab AB, Safran SA, Sonardyne International Ltd., SPX Corp., Teledyne Technologies Inc., Terma AS, Thales, The Boeing Co., and Ultra Electronics Holdings Plc. Also, the maritime security market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



