Legit Security Selected for “Security Innovation of the Year” Award Shortlist

TEL AVIV, Israel, Dec. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Legit Security , a cyber security company with an enterprise platform that provides software supply chain security and secure application delivery, today announced it has been shortlisted for the “Security Innovation of the Year” Award for the 2022-2023 Cloud Awards program. Legit Security competed against companies across the US, Canada, Australia, Europe, Israel, and the UK in an international awards program celebrating the best and brightest companies with breakthrough innovations of the year. Winners are selected by a judging panel of international industry experts.



“The shortlisted applicants released today have made it through a fiercely competitive initial round. They exemplify truly inventive thinking, whether they are newly funded disruptors or well-known thought leaders,” said James Williams, Head of Operations for the Cloud Awards.

“We are honored to have received this recognition of Legit Security’s solution approach to software supply chain security and the product innovations contained within our platform,” said Roni Fuchs, CEO of Legit Security. “With the competition so fierce, being shortlisted for the Security Innovation of the Year category is a considerable achievement and we’re thrilled to be included with the other nominees.”

The Cloud Awards final winners will be announced on February 7th, 2023.

About Legit Security

Legit Security protects an organization's software supply chain from attack and ensures secure application delivery, governance and risk management from code to cloud. The platform’s unified application security control plane and automated SDLC discovery and analysis capabilities provide visibility and security control over rapidly changing environments and allow security issues to be prioritized based on context and business criticality to improve security team efficiency and effectiveness.

About the Cloud Awards

The Cloud Awards is an international program which has been recognizing and honoring industry leaders, innovators and organizational transformation in cloud computing since 2011. The awards are open to large, small, established and start-up organizations from across the entire globe, with an aim to find and celebrate the pioneers who will shape the future of the Cloud as we move into 2023 and beyond.