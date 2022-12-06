Mezmo-Harris Poll Report Explores the Impact of Observability Data

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mezmo, an observability data platform provider, today announced a new report published in collaboration with Harris Poll, titled “The Impact of Observability Data — A Cross Organization Study.” The report reveals the growing importance of observability data and explores the challenges companies face in making this data actionable.



With the combination of increased demand for digital services and growing complexity across distributed systems, the need to collect and process observability data (logs, metrics, and traces) has never been greater. More teams are using this data to understand the health of their applications and environments so they can more effectively respond to issues and mitigate risk.

“It’s important for organizations to understand how users in different roles utilize observability data, and what challenges they face while trying to access it,” said Tucker Callaway, CEO, Mezmo. “Armed with this knowledge, companies can improve the value of this data. Leveraging emerging technology, such as observability data pipelines, is an excellent way to make data more actionable across teams.”

As part of the study, Harris Poll surveyed 300 U.S.-based developers, security engineers, and site reliability engineers (SREs) to better understand how these audiences interact with observability data, the key pain points they face, and the similarities and differences in needs and priorities among the three roles. Some of the findings include:

Over half of developers, SREs, and security engineers are on the frontline using observability data daily, with another third of people in each role using it two to three times per week.

Data volume is increasing dramatically, and is becoming difficult to control effectively because data is being scattered across many systems and apps. While respondents in all three roles rely upon a median of four data sources to get their job done, developers and SREs are often using three separate products to access that data and security engineers are using two.

Over the last 12 months, developers and security engineers have seen a median of two new data sources being added, and SREs saw a median of three added.

Typical machine data interaction looks a bit different for each role. Developers are likely troubleshooting and debugging; security engineers are focused on cybersecurity, firewall integrity, and threat detection; and SREs are doing troubleshooting and analytics, as well as monitoring uptime.

SREs and security engineers say it is hard to manage the costs associated with collecting and storing data.

A majority of professionals in all three roles agree that it is important for newly adopted technology to integrate with existing data management platforms; however, developers and security engineers are more likely to think it is very important.

“These key roles within the organization are inundated with data across disparate sources that continue to grow and evolve. Finding a cost-effective approach to managing the data while making it more easily consolidated and actionable will be vital to the productivity of developers, security engineers and site reliability engineers,” said John Gerzema, CEO, The Harris Poll.

Mezmo is showcasing its latest Observability Pipeline capabilities at Gartner IT Infrastructure, Operations & Cloud Strategies Conference, Dec. 6-8, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV.

To learn more, sign up for Mezmo’s upcoming webinar with Harris Poll on January 26, 2023 or download the report .

