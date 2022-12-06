The Global Biosimilars Market is expected to grow by $42227.12 mn during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 23% during the forecast period

New York, Dec. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Biosimilars Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p02039462/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the biosimilars market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by price advantage of biosimilars over biologics, the patent expiry of major biologics, and government initiatives to increase the use of biosimilar medicines.



The biosimilars market is segmented as below:

By Product Type

• Monoclonal antibodies

• Insulin

• Human growth hormone

• Others



By Application

• Oncology and hematology

• Endocrinology

• Immunology

• Nephrology



By Geographical Landscape

• Europe

• North America

• Asia

• Rest of World (ROW)



This study identifies the patients’ and physicians’ willingness to switch to biosimilars as one of the prime reasons driving the biosimilars market growth during the next few years. Also, therapeutic interchangeability regulations for biosimilars across countries and biosimilar’s patent dance will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the biosimilars market covers the following areas:

• Biosimilars market sizing

• Biosimilars market forecast

• Biosimilars market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading biosimilars market vendors that include AbbVie Inc., Amgen Inc., Biocon Ltd., Biogen Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Celltrion Healthcare Co. Ltd., Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Fresenius SE and Co. KGaA, Gedeon Richter Plc, Halozyme Therapeutics Inc, Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Mabion S.A., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Samsung Biologics Co. Ltd., Sanofi SA, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., and Viatris Inc. Also, the biosimilars market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

