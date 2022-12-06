Blood Transfusion Diagnostics Market Size, Trends, Analysis, and Forecast 2022-2030| Growth Plus Reports

Pune, Dec. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest report published by Growth Plus Reports, the global blood transfusion diagnostics market is expected to clock US$ 7.95 billion by 2030 and to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period. Owing to the rising incidence of transfusion-associated. This exclusive information is published by Growth Plus Reports in its report titled “Blood Transfusion Diagnostics Market – Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2030”

Growth Drivers

Growing blood donation programs are one of the factors propelling the global blood transfusion diagnostics market growth. The need for blood transfusions is being driven by the rising prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases such cancer, hemophilia, renal, liver, severe infection, sickle cell disease, and thrombocytopenia as well as the introduction of technologically advanced goods. An increase in transfusions as a result of trauma, auto accidents, surgeries, and childbirth cases are driving the market.

The global blood transfusion diagnostics market has been analyzed from four perspectives: product, application, end-user, and region.

Excerpts from ‘By Product Segmentation’

Based on product, the global blood transfusion diagnostics market is subdivided into:

Reagents & Kits

Instruments

The global blood transfusion diagnostics market is dominated by the reagents & kits segment. This is due to the great demand for the products and their widespread availability. The availability of a wide variety of blood grouping, typing, and donor screening reagents, kits, and tests made by both international and local key players further contributes to the expansion of the global market. This market has grown profitably due to the accessibility of very sophisticated donor screening analyzers. For example, MosaiQ by Quotient is a completely automated platform for donor sample TTI screening and blood grouping.

Excerpts from ‘By End User Segmentation’

The global blood transfusion diagnostics market has been divided into:

blood banks

diagnostic laboratories

hospitals

others

The global blood transfusion diagnsotics market is dominated by the blood banks segment. This is because blood types and diseases are routinely screened for before transfusion therapy using techniques like blood typing, Rh typing, unexpected RBC antibody screening, and infectious disease screening. Due to hospitals using blood transfusion operations more frequently, the hospital segment is predicted to develop at a higher CAGR throughout the forecast period.

Excerpts from ‘By Region Segmentation’

Based on region, the global blood transfusion diagnostics market has been segmented into:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

In Asia Pacific, the market for blood transfusion diagnostics is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. Increasing awareness about blood donations coupled with the launch of various campaigns in India and Australia is fostering regional growth. However, the declining number of donors in Singapore and South Korea has led to less adoption of transfusion diagnostic tools in Asia Pacific.

Excerpts from ‘Competitive Landscape’

The prominent players operating in the global blood transfusion diagnostics market are:

Abbott Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Quotient Limited

Immucor Inc.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics

Bag Healthcare Gmbh

Danaher Corporation

Diasorin S.P.A

Hoffman-La-Roche Ltd.

Biokit S.A. (Werfen)

