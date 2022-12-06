Company announcement no. 28 - 22

6 December 2022





Reporting of transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities, and persons closely associated with them, in NTG's shares

In accordance with section 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation), NTG Nordic Transport Group A/S (“NTG”), CVR no. 12546106, hereby announces receipt of the following notification from persons discharging managerial responsibilities in NTG, and persons closely associated with them, in NTG's shares and other financial instruments linked thereto:

Jørgen Hansen (Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors)

H5 Capital ApS, a closely associated person to Jørgen Hansen, Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of NTG, has on 2 December 2022 contributed 142,946 shares in NTG of nominally DKK 20 each to H5H A/S, a wholly owned subsidiary of H5 Capital ApS. Simultaneously with the transaction, H5H A/S was converted to a private limited liability company and completed a name change to 1893 Invest ApS.

99% of the shares in 1893 Invest ApS were subsequently contributed to B93 Kontrakt Fodbold ApS in exchange for shares in B93 Kontrakt Fodbold ApS. No voting rights were transferred in connection with the transaction, and 1893 Invest ApS remains a closely associated person to H5 Capital ApS and Jørgen Hansen.

Additional information

For additional information, please contact:

Investor relations

Christian D. Jakobsen, Group CFO +45 42 12 80 99

ir@ntg.com

Press

Mathias Jensen-Vinstrup, Executive Vice President +45 42 12 80 90

press@ntg.com

Attachment:

Notification of Managers’ transaction – H5 Capital ApS

Attachments