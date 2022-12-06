ZMH Advisors adds Industry Veteran, Virginia Fogg, to Advisory Board

RESTON, Va., Dec. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZMH Advisors, a leader in using AI & Data Analytics for ESG, has added Virginia “Ginny” Fogg to its Advisory Board. Fogg brings a wealth of industry experience and expertise that will help ZMH continue to bolster is first in class ESG offering.



“I am honored to serve on the Advisory Board for ZMH Advisors! I feel passionate about the ever-growing field of corporate governance and promoting better ESG practices,” said Fogg. "ZMH Advisors advises companies on enhancing all aspects of their governance practices and provides tools and data to simplify the work of in-house governance professionals. I am excited to have the opportunity to contribute to ZMH’s mission.”

Fogg’s appointment comes at a time when ESG needs across the corporate community is growing at a rapid rate. “ZMH is already ahead of the curve by leveraging AI and Big Data to provide unique insights on ESG engagement priorities of global investors. Our growing list of clients will now be able to rely on the expertise of an industry veteran to support their shareholder engagement needs,” said Waheed Hassan, CFA, Founder & CEO of ZMH Advisors.

In addition to ZMH, Ginny Fogg chairs Exelon Board’s independent Special Litigation Committee, which is overseeing the investigation of shareholder demand letters. Previously, Ms. Fogg served as General Counsel at Norfolk Southern Corporation (a Fortune 300 company) until 2021, overseeing the corporate section of the Law Department for over sixteen years. Her primary areas of practice included corporate governance, securities disclosure and capital market transactions, with responsibility for board of directors’ matters. In addition, she managed a team of attorneys handling executive compensation, communications with shareholders, mergers and acquisitions, lobbying and political contribution compliance, contract management, intellectual property and general corporate issues.

ZMH Advisors leverages AI and Data Analytics to provide strategic advice on ESG, Investor Engagement, and Shareholder Activism. ZMH was ranked #2 Global Financial Advisor (activists) by Bloomberg in 2021 and 2020. To learn more about ZMH and its world class AI ESG dashboard please visit our home page www.zmhadvisors.com



