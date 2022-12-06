Electric Era and Global Electric Vehicle (EV) Charger Technology Leader SK Signet Partner to Solve Demand Charges and Uptime Issues

SEATTLE, Dec. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seattle startup Electric Era has partnered with global leader in smart, convenient charging solutions for all types of electric vehicles SK Signet to solve demand charges and uptime issues with a fully integrated electric vehicle (EV) charging solution. Electric Era’s newly launched PowerNode™ Platform is an AI-controlled and battery supported electric vehicle (EV) charging solution, and SK Signet chargers will now be the primary charger manufacturer hardware offered with this product. Following successful product integration testing, Electric Era has purchased SK Signet chargers, and SK Signet has purchased PowerNode batteries to conduct further integration testing. In an EV charger market troubled by unreliable charging stations , Electric Era and SK Signet are committed to offering a complete charging solution that works as reliably as a gas pump, and at affordable prices.



By purchasing SK Signet chargers, Electric Era can provide convenience stores with an integrated software and hardware package that addresses all their electric car charging needs in a single product. Electric Era and SK Signet products synchronize well, as SK Signet manufactures chargers with fast charging capabilities , and Electric Era’s software and battery technology, provide fast charging speeds without punitive demand charges. The technology aims to reduce costs in charging by flattening power “spikes” that occur when an EV fast charges.

“Combining PowerNode with SK Signet’s charger product line solves the demand charge issue once and for all and accelerates deployment timelines, while improving the charging experience for customers. Drivers are fed up with high bills and chargers that do not work. We are thrilled to be working with the world-class team at SK Signet to revolutionize EV fast charging,” said Quincy Edmund Lee, CEO and founder of Electric Era. Electric Era plans to install 107 PowerNode Platform units in 2023 and 400 charging stations in 2024.



SK Signet placed its support behind PowerNode by purchasing PowerNode units for further integration testing. “We were impressed with the initial test results. Electric Era’s product is reliable and works well in a variety of scenarios, such as convenience stores,” said Seung-June (SJ) Oh, President of SK Signet America. Data from PowerNode™ Platform demonstrations conducted over the summer show that Electric Era’s charging solution had a near 100% charging success rate.

“Both SK Signet and Electric Era believe convenience stores are ideal locations to spearhead EV charging efforts in the United States. Installing charging stations at convenience stores presents major economic and environmental benefits to US consumers,” Quincy Lee stated.

According to the Fuels Institute’s Electric Vehicle Council, there is significant interest among convenience and fuel retailers to install electric car charging stations across the country in order to keep pace with Americans’ rapid adoption of electric vehicles .

The PowerNode™ Platform is a turnkey, EV fast charging solution designed for the convenience store EV sector. It predicts and manages load and monitors utility tariffs using high-power storage to create optimal and economical charging station experiences. It can deliver 100 charging sessions per day at a standard convenience store to meet increasing EV charging demand. Join Electric Era’s waitlist to reserve PowerNode™ Platform units and corresponding SK Signet chargers.

Electric Era designs and develops AI-controlled and storage-backed EV fast charging stations. The company was founded to make EV fast charging ubiquitous and affordable. Electric Era is located in Seattle, Washington.

SK Signet holds 13 patents globally in EV charger technology. SK Signet is majority owned by SK Inc., the strategic investment arm of SK Group. SK Group is a conglomerate with companies that are global leaders in semiconductors, energy, and life sciences.

The Fuels Institute is a non-advocacy research organization dedicated to studying transportation-energy founded by the National Association of Convenience Stores (NACS) in 2013.

