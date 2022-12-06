Global Digital Transformation Market to Reach USD 2038.9 Billion by 2028 at a 22.80% CAGR: Markets N Research (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth Rate, Value)

Chicago, Dec. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global digital transformation market is expected to exhibit strong growth, reaching USD 2038.9 billion by 2028. As per the report titled "Digital transformation Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Component (Solutions and Services), By Technologies (Cloud Computing, Big Data & Analytics, Mobility & Social Media Management, Cyber Security, AI, and IoT), By Deployment Type (Cloud and On-premises), By Organization Size (Large Enterprises and SMEs), By Business Function (Finance, Information Technology, Human Resources, and Marketing & Sales), By Vertical (BFSI, Retail & eCommerce, IT/ITES, Healthcare, Life Sciences & Pharmaceuticals, Government & Defense, Manufacturing, Energy & Utilities and Telecommunications) and Regional Forecasts, 2022-2028" observes that the market size in 2021 stood at USD 594.6 billion and USD 2038.9 billion in 2028. The market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 22.80% during the forecast period.

Ducati Collaborated with SAP Solution to Make a Potential Business Change that Includes Critical Business Procedures

In May 2021, to create a potential business transformation that includes crucial business processes, Ducati worked with SAP solution . This collaboration aims to create an intelligent business network that enhances information quality and timeliness while further digitizing corporate processes.

Request a Sample Copy of the Digital Transformation Market Report: https://marketsnresearch.com/sample/1585

Market Overview

Digital transformation entails integrating technology into several business processes, most notably altering how you operate and provide customer value. Additionally, it's a culture shift that necessitates constant experimentation with the status quo and comfort with failure on the part of organizations. There has been a growth in the demand for digital and automated technology across the manufacturing sector. To improve the productivity of their products, manufacturers are gradually implementing the newest technologies to digitalize and automate their processes.

Digital Transformation Market Drivers



Business Operations That Are Conducted Digitally Are Driving Demand For Digital Transformation

Modern technology has inspired creative thinking and transformation among corporations, boosting profitability. Examples include social media, big data analytics, the Internet of Things, cloud computing, and the Internet of Things. The integration of digital technologies into corporate operations is referred to as "digital transformation." It aims to alter how resources and technology are employed to serve customers better. IoT, cloud migrations, and other initiatives have helped organizations speed up their digital transformation worldwide.

Growth Factor

Rising Industrial Robot Adoption to Drive Market Growth

Given that industrial robots perform several vital tasks for businesses, it is anticipated that they will play a crucial part in these systems. Manufacturers use robots of all kinds to carry out monotonous tasks, expanding the market. The most recent innovation on the market is the adoption of recent technologies, such as industrial robots, SCARA robots, and AI-based robotics. They have aided the robotics industry in streamlining numerous procedures, increasing productivity, and minimizing errors. Companies are investing more in robotic systems due to rising manufacturing capabilities and improved workplace safety. Therefore, an important market trend in the global market will be industrial robotic technology.



Ownership and Confidentiality of Data Gathered May Limit the Market Growth

Market competition has regularly risen due to the advent and development of new technologies like big data, machine learning, and others. Because of these technologies, there are a lot more endpoints collecting data, which means there is more dynamic data that is constantly changing. Any company that analyses data sets to predict customer behavior must respect the privacy of its customers. The confidentiality of collected data and concerns over data ownership pose potential risks to people's identities. Businesses are therefore required to abide by some limitations on the kinds, quantities, and methods of data collection. These limitations may vary from nation to nation throughout the world.

Click Here to Access a Free Sample Report of the Global Digital Transformation Market @ https://marketsnresearch.com/sample/1585

List of Key Players Profiled in the Digital Transformation Market Report

SAP SE

International Business Machines Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Google Inc.

Dell EMC

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.

CA Technologies

Microsoft Corporation

Adobe Systems Incorporated

Accenture PLC

Capgemini Group

Apple Inc.

Kellton Tech Solutions Ltd.

Ask For Pricing @ https://marketsnresearch.com/buying-request/1585

Major Players Develop Acquisition Plans to Boost Brand Image

The leading businesses in the digital transformation market plan acquisitions to improve their brand recognition globally. For instance, in June 2022, Tanla, a CPaaS provider, and Kore.ai, a provider of enterprise conversational AI software platforms and solutions, announced their partnership in five nations, including India, the UAE, Indonesia, Vietnam, and the Philippines. This partnership is a crucial first step in providing various businesses and brands with best-in-class conversational AI-based Natural Language Processing (NLP) systems.



Notable Industry Development

April 2022: Amazon Inc. unveiled Amazon Aurora Serverless v2, an updated version. It can assist both Software as a Service (SaaS) providers and businesses with numerous applications that must manage capacity across their databases. It has no additional costs and offers pay-as-you-go services.

Ask For Discount @ https://marketsnresearch.com/buying-request/1585

Report Scope and Segmentation

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022-2028 Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 CAGR 22.80 % 2028 Value Projection 2038.9 billion Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 594.6 billion Historical Data for 2018 - 2021 Segments covered By Component, By Technologies, By Deployment Type, By Organization Size, By Business Function, By Vertical and By Geography Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America

Segmentation of Global Digital Transformation Market

Global Digital Transformation Market – By Component

Solutions

Services

Global Digital Transformation Market – By Technologies

Cloud Computing

Big Data & Analytics

Mobility & Social Media Management

Cyber Security

AI

IOT

Global Digital Transformation Market – By Deployment Type

Cloud

On-premises

Global Digital Transformation Market – By Organization Size

Large Enterprises

SMEs

Global Digital Transformation Market – By Business Function

Fiance

Information Technology

Human Resources

Marketing & Sales

Global Digital Transformation Market – By Vertical

BFSI

Retail & eCommerce

IT/ITES

Healthcare, Life Sciences & Pharmaceuticals

Government & Defense

Manufacturing

Energy & Utilites

Telecommunications

Ask For Customization @ https://marketsnresearch.com/customization-request/1585

Regional Overview

North America is projected to hold the largest share of the digital transformation market over the forecast period because more people are using the internet, and more distinct online payment methods are being widely used. The government is also attempting to speed up the digital transformation process in North America through several efforts, such as rigorous adherence to regulatory standards for data protection. Many businesses rely on digital transformation to reach the general public and spur growth. Most of the organisations in this region have the extremely dynamic and adaptable IT support needed for digital transformation.

Further Report Findings

The market in North America is expected to gain a huge portion of the global digital transformation market share in the coming years because of a rise in government programs and spending on digital technologies like cloud computing, the Internet of Things, artificial intelligence, and others.

in the coming years because of a rise in government programs and spending on digital technologies like cloud computing, the Internet of Things, artificial intelligence, and others. The Canadian government introduced digital government policies in 2021 to coordinate the adoption of digital technologies like cloud computing and artificial intelligence (AI) to modernize IT systems.



In Asia Pacific, the growth in this region is primarily driven by growing government investment in the adoption of cutting-edge technologies and rising foreign direct investment for digital transformation.



Download PDF Broucher @ https://marketsnresearch.com/sample/1585

Still, Looking for More Information? OR Want Data for Inclusion in Magazines, Case Studies, Research Papers or Media?

Email Directly Here with Detail Information: sales@marketsnresearch.com

About Markets N Research

When it comes to investing and money matters, you need the leading market research consultancy firm to help you make the right decisions during the toughest business questions and decisions. Markets N Research is the leading research company offering both tactical and strategic support to all our customers. Customer satisfaction is our goal and that is why, we have a team of skilled and experienced specialist with the ability to do data mining, information management, and revenue enhancement solutions to ensure that our clients make informed decisions when coming to investing in the market.

Markets N Research team is comprised of well skilled and equipped personnel ready to concur any upcoming challenges in the market sector for both individual people and organization around the world. We know time is money, and therefore we ensure we solve your problem within the shortest time possible to prevent delays or missing any opportunities. We use globally accepted techniques with a little innovation from our staff in solving all your market research related challenges.

Contact Us:

Markets N Research

US: +1-773-649-1529

Email:- sales@marketsnresearch.com

Website: https://marketsnresearch.com/

Follow on Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/markets-n-research

Follow on Twitter: https://twitter.com/marketsnr

Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Markets-N-Research-108839598639025

Browse More Electronics Industry Reports @ https://marketsnresearch.com/category/semiconductor-and-electronics/electronic-parts/23

UHF RFID Inlays Market, By Type (Wet UHF RFID Inlays and Dry UHF RFID Inlays); By End-use Industry (Retail, Healthcare, Government, Industrial, Financial Services, Transports & Logistics and Others) Market Growth, Future Prospects, Post COVID-19 Scenario 2021 - 2028



RFID Tags Market, By Product Type (Active RFID Tags, Passive RFID Tags and Semi-passive RFID Tags); By Frequency (Low Frequency (LF) RFID Tags, High Frequency (HF) RFID Tags and Ultra-high Frequency (UHF) RFID Tags); By End-use Industry (Apparel & Retail, Transportation & Logistics, Industrial Manufacturing, Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare, Automotive, Agriculture & Livestock and Others) Market Growth, Future Prospects, Post COVID-19 Scenario 2021 - 2028



RFID Readers Market, By Product Type (Handheld RFID Readers and Fixed RFID Readers); By End-use Industry (Apparel & Retail, Transportation & Logistics, Industrial Manufacturing, Automotive and Others) Market Growth, Future Prospects, Post COVID-19 Scenario 2021 - 2028



Smart Card Modules Market, By Type (Sim Cards, Payment Cards, Access Cards, Transport Card, Health Card, Government ID, and Others); By Interface (Contactless, Contact, and Dual Interface); By End-use Industry (Telecommunications, BFSI, Government and Healthcare, Retail, Transportation, and Others) Market - Growth, Future Prospects, Post COVID-19 Scenario 2021 â€“ 2028



Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market, By Level of Charging: (Level 1, Level 2, Level 3(DCFC), By Connector Type (Type 1 (J-plug), CCS, CHAdeMO, GB/T, and Tesla) Market - Growth, Future Prospects, Post COVID-19 Scenario 2020 - 2028



Home Air Filters Market, By Type (HEPA Home Air Filters; Activated Carbon Home Air Filters, Ion & Ozone Home Air Filters, Electrostatic Precipitator Home Air Filters and Others); By End-use (Household; Hospital and Others) Market - Growth, Future Prospects, Post COVID-19 Scenario 2020 â€“ 2028



Electric Lawn Raker Market, By Product Type: (Working width under 20 cm, Working width 20 to 30 cm, and Working width above 30 cm), By Applications (Private Garden, City Garden, and Others) Market - Growth, Future Prospects, Post COVID-19 Scenario 2020 - 2028