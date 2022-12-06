Lysaker, 6 December 2022

The Prospectus have been subject to the following updates:

- Change of categorization to SFDR article 8 (from article 9) on page 2.

Since early 2021 fund prospectuses are equipped with sustainability information according to the Sustainable Financial Disclosure Regulation (SFDR) and the fund has up until now been categorized as an article 9 fund stating that sustainable investments are part of the fund's objective.

Signals from EU's supervisory authority (ESA) indicate that only funds where all underlying investments qualify as sustainable, according to the SFDR definition, can claim the article 9 categorization.



Although the management of the fund has not changed, still being a broad index aware fund with sustainability focus, we have decided to re-categorize Storebrand Global ESG Plus to category 8 to ensure alignment with the SFDR regulations.

The Prospectus update is effective as of today, 6 December, and the documents are enclosed herein, but can also be downloaded at www.storebrandfondene.dk .

For queries, you may contact Storebrand's Danish branch on kundeservice@storebrandfondene.dk .

Storebrand Asset Management AS

Contacts:

Kim Toftegaard Andreassen, Director, Kim.Toftegaard.Andreassen@storebrand.com

Frode Aasen, Product Manager, fdc@storebrand.com

Fund name and share class Symbol ISIN Storebrand Indeks – Alle Markeder A5 STIIAM NO0010841588 Storebrand Indeks – Nye Markeder A5 STIINM NO0010841570 Storebrand Global ESG Plus A5 STIGEP NO0010841604 Storebrand Global Solutions A5 STIGS NO0010841612 Storebrand Global Multifactor A5 STIGM NO0010841596

Storebrand is Norway's largest private asset manager with an AuM of around DKK 800 billions, and also a leading Nordic provider of sustainable pensions and savings. The company has been a global pioneer in ESG investing for over 25 years, offering broad and scalable solutions for both institutional and private investors in the Nordic region and other European countries. Storebrand delivers sustainable investment solutions and client value through a multi-boutique platform, with the brands Storebrand Funds, SKAGEN Funds and Delphi Funds, in addition to SPP Funds in Sweden.