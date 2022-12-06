In-Vehicle infotainment Market Size is projected to reach USD 50.64 Billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 10.3%: Straits Research

New York, United States, Dec. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Information and entertainment services are provided to the driver and passengers inside the vehicle by in-vehicle infotainment systems. Music, games, videos, social networking, apps, and other audio and visual content make up the infotainment services. Additionally, navigation systems and vehicle diagnostics help drivers have safer journeys. The automotive industry embraces technological advancements in all areas, including in-car infotainment, engine performance, and vehicle safety, in order to facilitate effective modes of transportation. In developing nations, rising consumer disposable income and straightforward financing options have made it possible for people to purchase passenger cars, which has raised the demand for technologically advanced cars with practical and useful infotainment systems. Important automakers are focusing on advanced cooperative technologies like augmented reality real-time data collection , driver assistance, and the Internet of Things in order to enhance the functionality of infotainment systems (IoT).





Technological Advancements in Cloud Technology Drives the Market

Cloud technology in cars comes in a variety of forms. In order to avoid collisions and update traffic information and maps, cars will be able to communicate with one another through the cloud. Though cloud technology in automobiles is not new, it is advancing quickly as a result of cooperation and partnerships between the software development community and the automotive industry. Most electric cars are capable of exchanging data with data centers, which allows them to assist the driver and provide real-time information on weather and traffic. Currently, one example is the Tesla Model S. All the information needed to remotely and immediately assist the driver with almost any vehicle-related issue is sent to the Tesla cloud, eliminating the need for the driver to physically be there. Customer feature and service updates are possible with a connected infotainment system. In order to give customers a seamless experience across the cloud, car, and smartphone, O.E.M. software development is undertaken. The automotive industry, and the infotainment market, in particular, is moving in the direction of trends that are user-friendly, and cloud technologies are important factors that are playing a crucial role in improvements in in-vehicle infotainment.

Regulations for Enhanced Vehicle Safety gives Opportunity for Exponential Growth

It is anticipated that infotainment advancements will improve commuter security and safety in the future. The initial stages of development and implementation for these technologies are currently underway. The regulatory bodies are eager to establish rules governing the use of telematics solutions. The U.S., Brazil, Russia, and the E.U. are just a few examples of industrialized and developing countries that have already implemented or intend to implement telematics-related regulations for services like emergency calls and stolen vehicle tracking (SVT). The market for infotainment solutions will grow as a result of laws relating to passenger safety and security being implemented in developing countries like China and India. Therefore, it is anticipated that the market for in-vehicle infotainment will experience growth opportunities as a result of the adoption of such government regulations that ensure the safety of drivers and passengers through features like navigation, voice control, driver assistance, and other features.





Report Scope

Report Metric Details Market Size USD 50.64 Billion by 2031 CAGR 10.3% (2023-2031) Historical Data 2020-2021 Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2031 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered by Component, Vehicle Type, Fitting

Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAME and Rest of the World Key Companies Profiled/Vendors Alpine Electronics, Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Mitsubishi Motors, DENSO, Harman International, and Continental are some of the leading global suppliers of infotainment systems in the market. Other companies include Panasonic Corp., Clarion Corporation, Sin Seiki Co., Ltd., and JVC Kenwood Key Market Opportunities Increasing Government Regulations for Traffic Safety Key Market Drivers Increasing Smartphone Penetration

Rapid Advancements in Cloud Technology

Regional Analysis

North America is the largest contributor in the global In-Vehicle infotainment market and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 9.9% during the forecast period. The main factor driving the rapid expansion of the regional market is the U.S. consumer demand for high-end vehicles. With the popularity of voice recognition and driver distraction technologies, local businesses will become more in demand. Another interesting development in the local market for in-vehicle entertainment systems is the preference of end users for high-definition in-gauss screens. The Hazard Enhanced Location Protocol (H.E.L.P.) creator Emergency Safety Solutions, Inc. (E.S.S.), will reportedly work with Tesla to implement a new vehicle hazard warning system. Emergency Safety Solutions, Inc. (E.S.S.) revolutionized vehicle hazard warning systems with the Hazard Enhanced Location Protocol (H.E.L.P.®) to help avoid collisions with vulnerable and disabled vehicles and their occupants. A global agreement between E.S.S. and Tesla, Inc. was signed today, allowing for the initial rollout of H.E.L.P. on Tesla models in North America.

The In-Vehicle Infotainment System is predicted to feature Europe prominently. Due in large part to the presence of several upscale automakers, including BMW, Mercedes, and Audi, Europe is one of the leading regions in the in-car entertainment market. Additionally, the European Union's decision to include eCall technology in all new cars sold starting in 2018 is encouraging market growth. It establishes a phone connection with the appropriate emergency call center and sends information about the accident, including its location. Galileo, the European version of G.P.S., allows for incredibly precise positioning of the distress signal. With eCall, emergency response times can be cut in half in rural areas and by 40% in urban areas. It can reduce fatalities by at least 4% and serious injuries by at least 6%.

Due to a rise in local consumers' disposable income and a high demand for automobile infotainment systems , Asia Pacific is expected to experience the fastest growth in the in-vehicle entertainment market during the forecast period. People preferred augmented reality technology-based solutions because they worked better, which is what's causing the market for automotive infotainment systems to grow. The region has shown increased use of auto infotainment systems in a number of nations. Additionally, this region exhibits high profitability for auto infotainment manufacturers, driving the market's expansion.

Due to the increasing emphasis that automakers are placing on creating cutting-edge solutions internally, the L.A.M.E.A. region is predicted to experience healthy growth in the in-vehicle infotainment market. Advanced automotive infotainment systems will enhance user experience and possibly performance.





Key Highlights

The global In-Vehicle infotainment market size is projected to reach USD 50.64 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 10.3% during the forecast period (2023-2031).

is projected to reach USD 50.64 billion by 2031, growing at a during the forecast period (2023-2031). Based on components, the global In-Vehicle infotainment market is bifurcated into software, hardware, and services. The software segment is the highest contributor to the market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.1% during the forecast period

the global In-Vehicle infotainment market is bifurcated into software, hardware, and services. The software segment is the highest contributor to the market and is expected to grow at a during the forecast period Based on vehicle type, the global In-Vehicle infotainment market is bifurcated into passenger cars and commercial vehicles. The passenger car segment is the highest contributor to the market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.7% during the forecast period.

the global In-Vehicle infotainment market is bifurcated into passenger cars and commercial vehicles. The passenger car segment is the highest contributor to the market and is expected to grow at a during the forecast period. Based on fitting, the global In-Vehicle infotainment market is bifurcated into O.E. fitted and aftermarket. The O.E. fitted segment is the highest contributor to the market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.5% during the forecast period.

the global In-Vehicle infotainment market is bifurcated into O.E. fitted and aftermarket. The O.E. fitted segment is the highest contributor to the market and is expected to grow at a during the forecast period. North America is the largest contributor in the global In-Vehicle infotainment market and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 9.9% during the forecast period.

Competitive Players in the Global In-Vehicle Infotainment Market

Alpine Electronics, Inc

Robert Bosch GmbH

Mitsubishi Motors

D.E.N.S.O.

Harman International

Panasonic Corp.

Clarion Corporation

Sin Seiki Co., Ltd

JVC Kenwood





Global In-Vehicle Infotainment Market: Segmentation

By Component

Software

Hardware

Services

By Vehicle Type

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicle

By Fitting

OE Fitted

Aftermarket

By Regions

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA





TABLE OF CONTENT

Introduction Market Definition Market Scope Research Methodology Primary Research Research Methodology Assumptions & Exclusions Secondary Data Sources Market Overview Report Segmentation & Scope Value Chain Analysis: In-Vehicle Infotainment Market Key Market Trends Drivers Restraints Opportunities Porter’s Five Forces Analysis Bargaining Power of Suppliers Bargaining Power of Buyers Threat of Substitution Threat of New Entrants Competitive Rivalry Market Share Analysis Component Overview Introduction Market Size & Forecast Software Market Size & Forecast Hardware Market Size & Forecast Vehicle Type Overview Introduction Market Size & Forecast Passenger Car Market Size & Forecast Commercial Vehicle Market Size & Forecast Regional Overview Introduction Market Size & Forecast America North America U.S. By Component By Vehicle Type Canada By Component By Vehicle Type Mexico By Component By Vehicle Type Latin America By Component By Vehicle Type Europe Market Size & Forecast Germany By Component By Vehicle Type France By Component By Vehicle Type U.K. By Component By Vehicle Type Italy By Component By Vehicle Type Spain By Component By Vehicle Type Rest of Europe By Component By Vehicle Type Asia Pacific Market Size & Forecast Japan By Component By Vehicle Type China By Component By Vehicle Type Australia By Component By Vehicle Type India By Component By Vehicle Type South Korea By Component By Vehicle Type Rest of Asia-Pacific By Component By Vehicle Type Middle East & Africa Market Size & Forecast Saudi Arabia By Component By Vehicle Type South Africa By Component By Vehicle Type Kuwait By Component By Vehicle Type Rest of Middle East & Africa By Component By Vehicle Type Company Profile Alpine Electronics Inc Company Overview Financial Performance Recent Developments Product Portfolio Robert Bosch GmbH Company Overview Financial Performance Recent Developments Product Portfolio Mitsubishi Motors Company Overview Financial Performance Recent Developments Product Portfolio Conclusion & Recommendation Acronyms & Abbreviations





Market News:

In September 2022, Harman International acquired CAARESYS to enhance safety through cabin monitoring, A.D.A.S. solutions, and meet several other consumer demands.

Harman International acquired CAARESYS to enhance safety through cabin monitoring, A.D.A.S. solutions, and meet several other consumer demands. In January 2022, Panasonic Automotive showcases driveable AR HUD 2.0 with an in-house eye-tracking system.

Panasonic Automotive showcases driveable AR HUD 2.0 with an in-house eye-tracking system. In April 2022, Mitsubishi Motors launched Inca Jay digital cockpit, which comes with improved Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (A.D.A.S.)





Increasing Sales of Passenger Cars is Expected to Bring Forth Significant Opportunities for the In-Vehicle Infotainment Market

The Passenger car Segment is Expected to Revolutionize the Growth of the Global Automotive HVAC Market





