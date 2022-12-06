Coffee and Tea Packaging market size will be USD 12.43 billion by 2029 : GreyViews

Pune India, Dec. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The market has been studied for the below mentioned-segmentation and regional analysis for North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and Middle East and Africa. These are the key regions where the Coffee and Tea Packaging market is operating currently and is predicted to expand in the near future. The manufacturers and suppliers involved in the Coffee and Tea Packaging market is present across various countries in the above-mentioned regions.

The report provides detailed understanding of the market segments which have been formed by combining different prospects such as Material Type, Packaging Type, Capacity, and others. Apart from this, the key driving factors, restraints, potential growth opportunities and market challenges are also discussed in the below paragraphs.

The significant players operating in the global Coffee and Tea Packaging market are Amcor Ltd, Mondi PLC, Graham Packaging Company, DS Smith PLC, Bemis Co Inc, ProAmpac LLC, L.P., Cascades Inc., Celestial Seasoning, Pacific Bag, Inc., Fpc Flexible Packaging Corporation, Hankuk Package Co Ltd., Aero-pack Industries Inc., among others. To achieve a substantial market share in the worldwide Coffee and Tea Packaging market and strengthen their position, manufacturers are pursuing expansion methods such as current developments, mergers and acquisitions, product innovations, collaborations, and partnerships, joint ventures.

Tea and coffee are alcoholic-free drinks. They are non-alcoholic beverages with modest stimulants. Caffeine is found in coffee and tea. It is well recognized to act as a CNS stimulant (Central nervous system). The leaf of the Camellia sinensis bush is used to make tea, which is consumed by more than two-thirds of the world's population. The tea is normally served hot or over ice after being steeped in scorching hot water for a few minutes. In the case of coffee, the beans are produced on flowering trees that may be found in more than 50 nations, including the United States (Hawaii). Depending on the people's preferences, they are roasted and ground before being boiled, dripped, steamed, or soaked to make coffee. Coffee and tea packaging have seen a lot of advancements throughout the years, from the beeswax-treated sacks of the 1700s to the airtight flexible pouches of today. Getting tea and coffee securely from point A to point B has always been its primary function. But as individuals have learned more, an emphasis on maintaining freshness and avoiding exposure to outside forces has given rise to ever-more inventive designs. Additionally, packaging's use as a tool for marketing has grown. What was initially only functional has evolved into the "secret salesperson," a very successful method of promoting a business and its identity to passing customers.

Scope of Coffee and Tea Packaging Market Report

Report Metric Information Study Period 2021-2029 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2029 Market Share Unit USD Billion Segments Covered By Material Type, By Packaging Type, By Capacity, region Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle-East and Africa Major Players Amcor Ltd, Mondi PLC, Graham Packaging Company, DS Smith PLC, Bemis Co Inc, ProAmpac LLC, L.P., Cascades Inc., Celestial Seasoning, Pacific Bag, Inc., Fpc Flexible Packaging Corporation, Hankuk Package Co Ltd., Aero-pack Industries Inc., among others

Segmentation Analysis

Paper segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in 2021.

The material type segment is plastic, paper & paperboard, metal, glass, and others. Paper are expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. This is due to the benefits and advantages it provides, as well as the fact that it is recyclable and environmentally beneficial. Due to its low resource use, low resource waste, and low cost of packaging, paper is growing significantly in the coffee and tea packaging sector. There are many different kinds of paper products on the market, including paper coffee and tea bags with windows and packaging with valves.

The stand-up pouches segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2021.

The packaging type includes vacuum pouches & bags, stand-up pouches, side gusseted bags, flat bottom bags, cans, bottles, bags in boxes, and other segments. The stand-up pouches segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The stand-up pouches, which keep coffee and tea fresh and stop bags from tearing, are compact, lightweight, and highly flexible items. Compared to other forms of packages, these use over 75% less material. The multiple layers of stand-up pouches prevent the contents from spilling out.

Regional Analysis

The regional analysis provides a detailed perception about the key regions and the countries. Some of the key countries analyzed for the Coffee and Tea Packaging include US, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Russia, China, Japan, India, Brazil, Peru, UAE, South Africa and Saudi Arabia.

Asia Pacific region witnessed a major share. The increased disposable income of the upper- and middle-class population might be attributed to this growth. The market is also expected to be driven by rising demand for coffee and tea by the working class as they prefer ready-to-drink beverages. Additionally, the Asia Pacific coffee and tea packaging market is driven by rapid urbanization and an increased consumer preference for lifestyle goods. Additionally, coffee and tea are well-known beverages in nations like India, China, Japan, and others, increasing the demand for beverages and propelling the coffee and tea packaging market.

Country Analysis

Germany

Germany's Coffee and Tea Packaging market size was valued at USD 0.068 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 0.089 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 3.5% from 2022 to 2029.

In Germany, the advent of western culture increased the demand for tea and coffee filter bags. According to the German Coffee Association, Germany's per-capita consumption of coffee was roughly 169 liters in 2021, which is a rapid increase when compared to other nations across the world. In 2021, Germany exported over 255 tons of coffee worldwide. In the country, every fifth cup of coffee drank is at outside eateries because more and more young people are emulating western culture and preferring coffee which boosts the demand for packaging.

China

China Coffee and Tea Packaging’s market size was valued at USD 0.156 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 0.125 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2022 to 2029. The market is being driven by increased disposable incomes, particularly in urban areas. Additionally, China's enormous pool of affordable and competent employees allows the nation to sell its goods on the worldwide market at extremely competitive prices, which increases regional product demand.

India

India's Coffee and Tea Packaging market size was valued at USD 0.139 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 0.226 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2022 to 2029. The selling of coffee and tea brewer bags in India is fueled by exports of both beverages. According to the tea board government, India has reported that tea is consumed in over 88% of all homes (based on survey samples). The penetration of tea is almost 96% among potential tea drinkers in a home. In India, tea is consumed by roughly 64% of the country's population. As a result, there is an increasing need for coffee and tea packaging.

Covid-19 Impact

Covid-19 had a major impact on almost all industries, such as electronics, semiconductors, manufacturing, automobile, etc. However, several companies operating in the technology sector have seen increased revenue due to significant changes in consumer preferences toward technological services. In addition, the pandemic has led to significant growth in technology across developing and developed countries.

Furthermore, the growth of this market is mainly driven owing to the rising demand for Coffee and Tea Packagings from various applications, including commercial and residential applications.

