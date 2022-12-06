New York, Dec. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Electric Double-layer Capacitor (EDLC) Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2022 - 2027)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06370504/?utm_source=GNW

Supercapacitors or EDLCs hold great potential across a wide range of industry applications, such as the transportation, industrial, and consumer electronics sectors. The market is driven by its properties, such as a relatively high energy storage capacity, high rates of charge and discharge, extended battery life, high power pulse, and little degradation over hundreds of high-efficiency cycles.



Key Highlights

The rise in government regulations concerning carbon emissions, along with the growing adoption of graphene and carbon nanotube EDLCs, is a major factor that is expected to drive the growth of the market.

According to the Center for Climate and Energy Solutions Organization, electricity generation causes 28% of greenhouse gases in the US. Also, in June 2019, the US Environmental Protection Agency issued regulation for greenhouse gases under “Affordable Clean Energy (ACE)” rules for fossil fuel-fired power plants in the US.

Considering the high costs involved and the limited scalability, manufacturers are providing EDLCs based on carbon nanotubes and graphene. Evolving green energy applications, advancements in electric double-layer capacitor technologies, improving price/performance ratios, and growing new applications across several industries are driving the market for electric double-layer capacitors.



Key Market Trends



Surge in Demand for EDLC in Automotive Industry



The world is seeing a major shift in the automobile market from the conventional oil-powered engines to electric and hybrid automotive. Hence generating demand for electrical equipment in automotive production. According to the International Energy Agency, there were more than 3 million electric vehicles present on world roads in 2017 and is projected to grow at CAGR of 20% over the next decade.

Transportation vehicles, especially cars, buses, and trains, required rapid charge and discharge cycles and longer battery life. Supercapacitors, which have low internal resistance, support these short-term, high power required applications and can be used for burst power-mode delivery and short-term energy storage, along with regenerative braking driving the market.

To summarize, supercapacitors have many advantages over conventional capacitors, such as drive train efficiency, more power availability, and regenerative braking, making them a preferred solution, especially in the electric vehicle and transportation sector, which is driving the market.



Asia-Pacific is the Fastest Growing Region in the EDLC Market



China overtook both the European and US markets in the annual sales of electric vehicles, (China has accounted for almost four times the sales of plug-in electric vehicles compared to the United States). China is already using supercapacitors in hybrid buses wherein these buses are equipped with stop-start engines, in which supercapacitors reduce the load on the battery, and increases the lifetime of the batteries.

Due to continuous innovation, Chinese manufacturers have been able to expand their supercapacitor portfolio. The CRRC, the Chinese state-owned rolling stock manufacturer and the world’s largest train builder, developed graphene-based supercapacitors that could power electric buses with higher efficiency and for a longer period.

Additionally, by 2024 Asia-Pacific will account for more than 50% share in global electric vehicle production, creating an opportunity for EDLC in power station and car battery charging applications in the coming years.



Competitive Landscape



With the presence of many global as well as regional players, the market for an electric double-layer capacitor (EDLC) is believed to be a fragmented one. TDK Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Rubycon Corporation, Nippon Chemi-Con Corporation, Maxwell Technologies, Inc., Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd., TOKIN Corporation (KEMET), CAP-XX, and Nichicon Corporation are some of the major players present in the current market. However, all these players are involved in competitive strategic developments such as partnerships, new product innovation, and market expansion to attain market competitiveness in the global electric double-layer capacitor market.



February 2019 - Tesla Inc. announced to acquire Maxwell Technologies, Inc. to extend its capability in energy solutions, specifically in complex electrochemical capacitors, EDLC, and dielectric packaging solutions.

April 2018 - CAP-XX develops a 3 Volt thin prismatic capacitor. The company will deploy its 3V technology first in the thin prismatic form to meet the demand for small, inexpensive, energy-efficient power solutions for thin wearable, key FOBs, and other IoT devices.



