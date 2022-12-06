Rogue Station Companies/Everdime, Inc. to Present at Sequire Virtual Small Cap Conference on December 8, 2022

Sheridan, Wyoming, Dec. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rogue Station Companies/Everdime, Inc. (OTC Pink: RGST) is pleased to announce that it will be presenting virtually at the upcoming Sequire Virtual Small Cap Conference on Thursday, December 8th, at 00:00 AM/PM ET. Sandor Miklos CEO and Simon Smith CTO of Everdime, will be giving the presentation.

Sandor Miklos, Everdime, Inc’s CEO commented, “We are looking forward to presenting at the Sequire Small Cap conference. We will be providing additional information about Everdime’s Web3 onboarding solutions for enterprise. While Web3 is in its nascent stage it is expected to grow rapidly in the coming years. Everdime intends to be part of the exciting industry, leverage its expertise, capture revenue by providing white label and customized Web3 solutions for enterprise.”

Event: Everdime’s Presentation at the Sequire Virtual Small Cap Conference

Date: Thursday, December 8th, 2022

Time: 10:00 am EST

Summary of Sequire Virtual Small Cap Conference

For the last several years, Sequire has been proud to serve publicly traded companies all over the world. This one-day virtual investor event, highlighting public companies in the small cap space, will be held via SRAX’s Sequire Virtual Events platform. Thousands of active small-cap investors have been invited to the event, which will feature several technology focused companies hosting 25-minute presentations, alongside keynotes highlighting prominent names in this space.

About Everdime Inc.

Everdime, Inc., a Delaware corporation, is a multidisciplinary blockchain technology innovator providing non custodial, white label and customized Web3 solutions for enterprise, social networks and organizations. The Company's shares are traded via OTC Link under the symbol RGST (the Company has a pending symbol change request), and current financial and other information is available at www.otcmarkets.com . Additional information about the Company is available at www.everdime.com

