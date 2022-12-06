The airborne ISR market is projected to grow from USD 12.4 Billion in 2022 to USD 15.6 Billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2022 to 2027

New York, Dec. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Airborne ISR Market by Solution, Platform, End-user, Application and Region- Global Forecast to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06128381/?utm_source=GNW





Based on application, the airborne ISR market has been segmented into search and rescue operations, border and maritime patrol, target acquisition and tracking, critical infrastructure protection, tactical support, and others. The repeated incidents of terrorist infiltration through borders and sea lines are also anticipated to emerge as a major factor driving the deployment of maritime and border security systems over the forecast period.



Based on the platform, the airborne ISR market is segmented into military aircraft, military helicopters, and unmanned systems.The unmanned systems segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



This projected high growth rate is attributed to the rising adoption of small and tactical UAVs by the defense forces of several countries.



North America is expected to account for the largest share in 2021

North America accounted for the largest share of the airborne ISR market in 2021.This market is led by the US, which is increasingly investing in ISR technology to maintain its superiority and overcome the risk of potential threats on computer networks.



In the defense sector, rapid technological advancements are spawning disruptive innovations.The growing use of small, unmanned surveillance systems is projected to increase the demand for electronic components in ISR missions.



Advanced data integration combined with multi-level comparison analysis to improve data accuracy and management is expected to open new market prospects for the airborne ISR industry.



The break-up of the profile of primary participants in the airborne ISR market:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 55%, Tier 2 – 25%, and Tier 3 – 20%

• By Designation: C Level – 75%, Director Level – 25%

• By Region: North America – 20%, Europe – 25%, Asia Pacific – 30%, Middle East – 10%, and the Rest of the World – 15%



Research Coverage:

The report segments the airborne ISR market based on solution, platform, application, end-user, and Region.The airborne ISR market is segmented into military aircraft, military helicopters, and unmanned systems.



The airborne ISR is segmented into systems, services, and software based on the solution.By application, the market is segmented into search and rescue operations, border and maritime patrol, target acquisition and tracking, critical infrastructure protection, tactical support, and others.



By end user, the market is segmented into defense and homeland security.The airborne ISR market has been studied in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.



The scope of the study includes thorough information on the important aspects impacting the growth of the airborne ISR market, such as drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities. A thorough examination of the key industry players has been conducted in order to provide insights into their business overview, solutions, and services, as well as key strategies such as contracts, partnerships, agreements, new product and service launches, mergers and acquisitions, and recent developments in the airborne ISR market. This research includes a competitive analysis of upcoming startups in the airborne ISR market ecosystem.



