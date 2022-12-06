English French

Quadient Named an Approved Cloud Software Supplier on UK Government’s Digital Marketplace

Paris, December 6, 2022

Quadient (Euronext Paris: QDT), a leader in helping businesses create meaningful customer connections through digital and physical channels, announced today it has been awarded a place on the UK government’s new G Cloud 13 framework, managed by Crown Commercial Service (CCS). G Cloud provides organizations, across both central government and the wider public sector, with an online digital marketplace to procure cloud-based software solutions.

The Digital Marketplace also allows organizations to easily procure required services at competitive prices, protecting the public purse.

Quadient has been a long-time provider of solutions to the UK central government and wider public sector organizations, having been awarded places on multiple previous framework agreements. G Cloud 13 further builds on these relationships, providing access to Quadient’s broad portfolio of cloud-based software solutions.

As part of the successful acceptance to G Cloud 13, organizations can now access seven Quadient cloud-based solutions via the Digital Marketplace, across the applications below:

Accounts payable automation

Accounts receivable automation

Multichannel communications

Customer experience management

Document management

Postal address validation

“We are delighted to have been awarded a place on G Cloud 13, a clear indication of our commitment to supporting UK government and the wider public sector,” said Craig Spencer, Director of Public Sector Strategy at Quadient UK. “G Cloud 13 presents a real opportunity for organizations to access leading-edge SaaS technologies simply and at competitive rates.”

Quadient’s growing software business has more than 12,000 customers worldwide, 78% of which rely on the company’s SaaS solutions. The company’s Intelligent Communication Automation (ICA) cloud-based platform includes a comprehensive offering for accounts payable (AP) and accounts receivable (AR) automation and management, customer communications management (CCM) and document automation and customer journey mapping (CJM).

About Quadient®

Quadient is the driving force behind the world’s most meaningful customer experiences. By focusing on three key solution areas, Intelligent Communication Automation, Parcel Locker Solutions and Mail-Related Solutions, Quadient helps simplify the connection between people and what matters. Quadient supports hundreds of thousands of customers worldwide in their quest to create relevant, personalized connections and achieve customer experience excellence. Quadient is listed in compartment B of Euronext Paris (QDT) and is part of the SBF 120®, CAC® Mid 60 and EnterNext® Tech 40 indices.

For more information about Quadient, visit www.quadient.com.

Contacts Joe Scolaro, Quadient Dominic Walsh, Spark Communications Global Press Relations Manager +44 (0)20 7436 0420 +1 203-301-3673 quadient@sparkcomms.co.uk j.scolaro@quadient.com

