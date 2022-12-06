Travel Expert Jennifer Weatherhead Shares Timely Information and Inspiration About Great Getaways for the Holidays on TipsOnTV

ATLANTA, Dec. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This holiday season, take gift-giving from expected to extraordinary with a one-of-a-kind Florida experience that offers so much more. Travel expert, Jennifer Weatherhead shares her favorite Florida travel experiences and some amazing deals.

TRAVEL BEING A POPULAR GIFT

The best gift is not opened, it is experienced. That is why travel is a gift that creates anticipation, experiences and lifelong memories. Florida is a great state that offers so many different vacation experiences such as great beaches, theme parks and state and national parks. Whether looking for a romantic getaway, a girl's trip or a family vacation, Florida has something for everyone.

A GOOD TIME OF YEAR TO TRAVEL

There are some great deals this time of year. VISIT FLORIDA and its partners have teamed up with Expedia to offer up to 25 percent off Florida hotels this holiday season. Expedia filters hotels by region depending on the trip. There is even a chance to win the gift of a dream vacation to Florida. Just go to Expedia.Com/GiftFlorida for a chance to win a vacation to Florida with the Gift of Florida Sweepstakes. With over 825 miles of beaches, there are many options for that ultimate beach vacation. Go to Miami Beach and Fort Lauderdale for a lively beach with bustling restaurants and nightlife. Or for something more laid back and relaxing, visit Northwest Florida. Northwest Florida offers spas, golf, luxury resorts and beach cottage getaways.

FAMILY TRAVEL RECOMMENDATIONS

Planning a theme park trip somewhere in Central Florida? Check out Magic Village Views Hotel in Kissimmee. They have three and four-bedroom villas with an array of amenities that are perfect for families and groups of all sizes. The Space Coast is also great because families can take a trip to the Kennedy Space Center. The Kennedy Space Center offers an experience to meet astronauts and see what it feels like to take off from a rocket. For wildlife attractions, there is Anastasia State Park in St. Augustine, which has a lot of birding and wildlife-watching spots. Or go to Lion Country Safari in West Palm Beach to see zebras, wildebeests and even rhinos.

ADVENTUROUS VACATIONS

With 150 state parks, 700 freshwater springs and more than 1,300 trails, the Sunshine State is home to some of the best destinations for adventure seekers. Crystal River, which is located along Florida's western coastline, is actually the only place in North America where you can legally swim with manatees. The springs flow at a constant 72 degrees, which makes it perfect for swimming throughout the year. The Florida Keys is a great bucket list item and there are even adult-only resorts like the Almond Tree Inn and the Orchid Key Inn. Finally, for the truly adventurous, book a fishing or hiking excursion in the Big Cypress National Preserve or Everglades National Park.

GREAT MEALS IN THE SUNSHINE STATE

Florida offers a gastronomic experience for every traveler and budget. The new Florida MICHELIN Guide is the perfect way for a foodie to enjoy the state's culinary and cultural diversity. The guide maps out MICHELIN-recognized restaurants throughout Tampa, Orlando, Miami and even some out-of-the-way spots. Visitors will be able to try all the local food and this guide brings focus to Florida's diverse food scene.

A CHANCE TO WIN A TRIP TO THE SUNSHINE STATE

Visit Expedia.Com/GiftFlorida for a chance to win a vacation to Florida with the Gift of Florida Sweepstakes. The winner will receive a trip to the Florida destination of their choice, including a five-night hotel stay, roundtrip airfare for two and a rental car. A trip to sunshine and paradise is a reasonable drive or a short plane ride and there are many flights that go to Florida.

HOW TO BOOK FLORIDA FOR THE PERFECT GIFT TO GIVE THIS HOLIDAY SEASON

For more information on giving the Gift of Florida or possibly winning that vacation, just visit Expedia.com/GiftFlorida, and for more information on activities and experiences offered throughout the Sunshine State, visit VISITFLORIDA.com.

