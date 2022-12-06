System integrator market for industrial automation size is valued at USD 27.0 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to be USD 35.5 billion by 2027; growing at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2022 to 2027

New York, Dec. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "System Integrator Market for Industrial Automation by Service Outlook, Technology, Industry and Region - Global forecast to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04855254/?utm_source=GNW

Governments of countries in the Middle East & Africa are taking various initiatives to support the development of industries for ensuring the holistic development of their respective countries.These governments are focusing on the development of process industries.



For instance, initiatives such as Dubai Industrial Strategy 2030, National Industrial Development and Logistics Program, along with various other upcoming non-oil projects are expected to boost the industrial automation market in the Middle East.The Vision 2021 National Agenda of the UAE government also supports the development of the manufacturing sector by focusing on creating national policies that promote sustainable growth for the assembly technology.



Thus, such measures undertaken by governments of different countries are promoting the adoption of various industrial automation processes and are expected to drive the market for system integration for industrial automation during the forecast period.



Lack of skilled professionals

A major problem in industrial automation is the amount of time it takes to acquire adequate engineering skills to address the variety of disciplines involved in a project.Most qualified engineers are employed at the systems integration level and only a few at the engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) levels, and practically none at the front-end engineering design (FEED) level.



There is a continuous need for skilled professionals who can effectively operate system integration equipment.The proper usage of equipment requires personnel with expertise, relevant experience, and knowledge.



The selection of the right operational techniques specific to a given task is critical.



Development of machine learning and big data analytics

The advent of machine learning, coupled with efficient big data analytics and parallel processing framework, is transforming the virtual monitoring market.Big data analytics has accelerated the process of analysis of the data generated by condition monitoring systems due to the capability of processing large volumes of data.



Machine learning offers attractive features such as easier benchmarking of machine performance, better transparency in data, and efficient collaboration of various processes of condition monitoring systems. Big data-enabled condition monitoring helps companies in lowering the overall cost of ownership for assets and running their businesses more efficiently.



The breakup of primaries conducted during the study is depicted below:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 38 %, Tier 2 – 28%, and Tier 3 –34%

• By Designation: C-Level Executives – 40%, Directors – 30%, and Others – 30%

• By Region: North America– 35%, Europe – 20%, Asia Pacific – 35%, RoW – 10%

The key players operating in the system integrator market include few globally established players such as John Wood Group PLC (UK), ATS Automation (Canada), Avanceon Limited (US), JR Automation (US), Tesco Controls, Inc. (US), Burrow Global LLC (US), Prime Controls LP (US), MAVERICK Technologies (US), Barry-Wehmiller Design Group (US), and INTECH Process Automation (US).



Research Coverage

The report segments the system integrator market and forecasts its size based on region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World), By Service Outlook (Hardware Integration Service, Software Integration Service, Consulting Service); By Technology (Human-Machine Interface (HMI), Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA), Manufacturing Execution System (MES), Functional Safety System, Machine Vision, Industrial Robotics, Industrial PC, Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), Machine Condition Monitoring, Plant Asset Management, Distribute Control System (DCS), Programmable Logic Controller (PLC)); By Industry (Oil & Gas, Chemical & Petrochemical, Food & Beverage, Automotive, Pulp & Paper, Pharmaceutical, Aerospace & Defense, Electrical & Electronics, Mining & Metal and Others (textile, water & wastewater, printing, and packaging)).

The report also provides a comprehensive review of market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges in the system integrator market. The report also covers qualitative aspects in addition to the quantitative aspects of these markets.



Key Benefits of Buying This Report

• This report includes market statistics pertaining to by service outlook, technology, industry and region.

• Major market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities have been detailed in this report.

• Illustrative segmentation, analyses, and forecasts for the market based on product, material type, frequency band, application and region have been conducted to provide an overall view of the system integrator market.

• The report includes an in-depth analysis and ranking of key players.

