The global electric motors market is estimated to grow from USD 134.0 Billion in 2022 to USD 186.0 Billion by 2027; it is expected to record a CAGR of 6.8%

AC Motors: The largest segment of the electric motors market, by type “

Based on type, the electric motors market has been split into AC Motors, and DC Motors.AC motors were estimated to account for a larger share of the electric motors market in 2021.



Advantages like low maintenance and high power, making electric motors ideal for such applications.



Industrial segment is expected to emerge as the largest segment based on end-user

By end user, the electric motors market has been segmented into Industrial, commercial, residential, transportation, and agriculture. Industrial segment is expected to be the largest segment during the forecast period due to increased use of electric motors in the industrial sector as they are energy-efficient, produce low noise and offer high reliability.

2.2–375 kW segment is expected to emerge as the second largest segment based on power rating

By power rating, the electric motors market has been segmented into <1 kW, 1–2.2 kW, 2.2–375 kW, and >375 kW. 2.2–375 kW segment is expected to be the second largest segment during the forecast period. Modernization of utilities-based infrastructure in developed nations and factors such as growing urban population and industrialization in developing nations are driving the market for 2.2–375 kW electric motors in Asia Pacific and Europe.



Europe is expected to be the second largest market during the forecast period.

Europe is expected to be the second-fastest growing market due to the advancements in machinery and industrial equipment and their increased deployment in the region are expected to drive the growth of the electric motors market in Europe.



The electric motors market is dominated by a few major players that have a wide regional presence. The leading players in the electric motors market are ABB (Switzerland), Siemens (Germany), WEG (Brazil), Wolong Electric (China), and NIDEC CORPORATION (Japan).



