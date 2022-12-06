Disclosure of trading in own shares
under a share buyback programme
Period : From 28 November to 2 December 2022
Issuer’s registered name: Ipsos
Issuer’s Identification code: 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
Financial instrument reference: Ordinary shares – ISIN code FR0000073298
Reporting of transactions in aggregated form (per day and per trading venue)
|Issuer name
|Issuer Code
|Transaction date
|ISIN Code
|Daily total volume (in number of shares)
|Daily weighted average price of shares acquired
|Platform
|ISIN Code (ISO 6166)
|MIC code (ISO 10383)
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|28-Nov-22
|FR0000073298
|5,615
|54.2803
|XPAR
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|28-Nov-22
|FR0000073298
|3,385
|54.1885
|DXE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|29-Nov-22
|FR0000073298
|6,201
|54.1252
|XPAR
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|29-Nov-22
|FR0000073298
|2,799
|54.1362
|DXE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|30-Nov-22
|FR0000073298
|5,346
|54.5501
|XPAR
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|30-Nov-22
|FR0000073298
|2,728
|54.5831
|DXE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|1-Dec-22
|FR0000073298
|7,239
|54.7147
|XPAR
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|1-Dec-22
|FR0000073298
|2,761
|54.7200
|DXE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|2-Dec-22
|FR0000073298
|6,741
|55.3932
|XPAR
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|2-Dec-22
|FR0000073298
|3,259
|55.4020
|DXE
Detailed presentation by transaction:
A detailed presentation by transaction is available on the Company's website (www.ipsos.com), in the section on regulated information, in the chapter entitled: "Description of share buyback programs and share buyback declarations”: https://www.ipsos.com/en/regulated-informations/en.
Attachment
- Disclosure of trading in own shares under a share buyback programme (from 28 November to 2 December 2022)