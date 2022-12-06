Disclosure of trading in own shares under a share buyback programme (from 28 November to 2 December 2022)

| Source: IPSOS IPSOS

Paris, FRANCE

Disclosure of trading in own shares

under a share buyback programme

Period : From 28 November to 2 December 2022

Issuer’s registered name: Ipsos

Issuer’s Identification code: 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87

Financial instrument reference: Ordinary shares – ISIN code FR0000073298

Reporting of transactions in aggregated form (per day and per trading venue)

Issuer nameIssuer CodeTransaction dateISIN CodeDaily total volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average price of shares acquiredPlatform
   ISIN Code (ISO 6166)  MIC code (ISO 10383)
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8728-Nov-22FR00000732985,61554.2803XPAR
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8728-Nov-22FR00000732983,38554.1885DXE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8729-Nov-22FR00000732986,20154.1252XPAR
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8729-Nov-22FR00000732982,79954.1362DXE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8730-Nov-22FR00000732985,34654.5501XPAR
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8730-Nov-22FR00000732982,72854.5831DXE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W871-Dec-22FR00000732987,23954.7147XPAR
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W871-Dec-22FR00000732982,76154.7200DXE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W872-Dec-22FR00000732986,74155.3932XPAR
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W872-Dec-22FR00000732983,25955.4020DXE

Detailed presentation by transaction:

A detailed presentation by transaction is available on the Company's website (www.ipsos.com), in the section on regulated information, in the chapter entitled: "Description of share buyback programs and share buyback declarations”: https://www.ipsos.com/en/regulated-informations/en.

Attachment


Attachments

Disclosure of trading in own shares under a share buyback programme (from 28 November to 2 December 2022)