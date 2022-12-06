Disclosure of trading in own shares under a share buyback programme (from 28 November to 2 December 2022)

English French

Disclosure of trading in own shares

under a share buyback programme

Period : From 28 November to 2 December 2022

Issuer’s registered name: Ipsos

Issuer’s Identification code: 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87

Financial instrument reference: Ordinary shares – ISIN code FR0000073298

Reporting of transactions in aggregated form (per day and per trading venue)

Issuer name Issuer Code Transaction date ISIN Code Daily total volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of shares acquired Platform ISIN Code (ISO 6166) MIC code (ISO 10383) IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 28-Nov-22 FR0000073298 5,615 54.2803 XPAR IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 28-Nov-22 FR0000073298 3,385 54.1885 DXE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 29-Nov-22 FR0000073298 6,201 54.1252 XPAR IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 29-Nov-22 FR0000073298 2,799 54.1362 DXE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 30-Nov-22 FR0000073298 5,346 54.5501 XPAR IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 30-Nov-22 FR0000073298 2,728 54.5831 DXE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 1-Dec-22 FR0000073298 7,239 54.7147 XPAR IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 1-Dec-22 FR0000073298 2,761 54.7200 DXE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 2-Dec-22 FR0000073298 6,741 55.3932 XPAR IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 2-Dec-22 FR0000073298 3,259 55.4020 DXE

Detailed presentation by transaction:

A detailed presentation by transaction is available on the Company's website (www.ipsos.com), in the section on regulated information, in the chapter entitled: "Description of share buyback programs and share buyback declarations”: https://www.ipsos.com/en/regulated-informations/en.

