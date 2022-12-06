vCom Solutions Launches Franchise Partner Program

SAN RAMON, Calif., Dec. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- vCom Solutions, a leader in delivering software and services for managing the lifecycle of IT spend from procure to pay, today announced the launch of the vCom Franchise Partner Program. The innovative new program offers IT-savvy entrepreneurs the opportunity to build a business on the excellence of the vCom brand. Franchise partners will sell the entire vCom vSuite® of products and services, which includes the award-winning vManager software platform, vCom's legendary Managed Services Group, and QuantumShift™ by vCom Buyers' Club.

"The vCom Franchise Partner Program is an opportunity to shake up the way business is done in the IT sector and provide motivated entrepreneurs the chance to leverage the vCom brand to build their own businesses," says Paul Connaker, EVP of Revenue at vCom. "Unlike programs where agents and IT advisors are handed a business card and left to their own devices, with vCom, business owners hit the ground running to offer their clients a complete IT solution supported by a brand with a proven track record in the market."

Simultaneous to launching the program, vCom has announced its first franchise partner, a team of three vCom employees—Molly French, Chad O'Donnell, and Brenden Sasich—with a combined 50 years of industry experience. "The three of us could have gone to any IT consulting firm or vendor and become an agent under them," said program partner Molly French. "But with vCom, there is a huge differentiator and that is the vManager platform. It literally becomes the eyes of your IT environment, where you can see 100% of your IT spend, the status of every contract or order, every ticket, every invoice, and every piece of inventory, know what it does, where it resides, and what it costs you. No one else in the space can provide anything close to what vManager delivers."

Founded in 2001, vCom has traditionally operated direct to market. The decision to build a franchise partner program is a component of the organization's long-term growth strategy. "We want to empower the most entrepreneurial minds in the industry and give them a business on day one," says Connaker. "They don't have to spend time building an organization, a product, or a brand. As a vCom franchise partner, you do what you do best: monetize your network and skills. We provide the access to subject matter experts, service and support personnel, service delivery, marketing, lead generation, sales support—everything you need."

"Working with vCom, we can revolutionize the way companies look at the partner world," says partner Brenden Sasich. "As a traditional IT advisor, we can do planning and procurement but would have to partner for operations management and expense management. With the vCom Franchise Partner Program, we're able to deliver full IT lifecycle management to our customers with a proven track record to back it up. We have access to specialists who know the IT and telecom industries inside out and are experts at not just one solution but dozens across hundreds of vendors, products, and services. Clients are going to have every resource they could possibly need under one umbrella across all facets of IT."

vCom is actively seeking hungry, entrepreneurial-minded sales professionals in the IT services space who have considered becoming an agent and want to grow their own businesses. If you're capable of building strong relationships and solving problems under the umbrella of a true industry leader, email Franchise@vcomsolutions.com for more information.

About vCom Solutions

vCom is a cloud-based software and managed services company focused on helping enterprises manage IT spend from procure-to-pay. vCom improves visibility and control within a single software while decreasing expenses for networks, mobile, cloud, collaboration, hardware, and SaaS technologies. To learn more about vCom, visit http://vcomsolutions.com.

