The Influence Agency Reveals The Top Digital Trends For 2023 In The Yearbook

TORONTO, Dec. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With a recession on the horizon and rising inflation, 2023 is forecasted to be a major challenge for brands and marketers—with consumer spending expected to decline, this will ultimately impact marketing budgets and campaigns. While the economy will undoubtedly affect marketing efforts in the new year, The Yearbook shares expert insights and trends on how brands and agencies can continue to win within the digital marketing space despite these looming challenges.



[Kickstart your 2023 digital marketing strategy with a free digital copy of The Yearbook .]

In its fourth year, The Yearbook has evolved into an immersive experience with a physical book and website. It features behind-the-scenes video, survey data and interviews with industry experts sharing easy-to-leverage, adaptable strategies that are proven to help brands, content creators, and marketers succeed. Readers can expect to see:

Steve Toth, creator of seonotebook.com , discussing dated SEO tactics to avoid in 2023;

, discussing dated SEO tactics to avoid in 2023; Zachary Murray, founder, Foreplay.co , and his take on bridging the gap between SEO and web development;

, and his take on bridging the gap between SEO and web development; Joselyne Effa , content creator, and her advice to other creators navigating complicated social media algorithm updates;

, content creator, and her advice to other creators navigating complicated social media algorithm updates; First-party influencer marketing data and how your business can apply this data in upcoming campaigns.

“We don’t gatekeep at The Influence Agency—and The Yearbook is a testament to that. A key pillar of success at our agency is practicing what we preach: not just recommending or executing digital marketing services,” said Noah Parker, Partner and VP of Operations at The Influence Agency. “The Yearbook allows us to share our knowledge of how to futureproof your business when so many changes are taking place, and we can’t wait for you to read it.”

The 2022 release of The Yearbook coincides with an exceptional year for the agency as they celebrated five years in business on April 1 and landed in the Globe and Mail’s Top 100 Fastest Growing Companies in Canada . What started out as just a “big idea,” The Yearbook has now transformed into one of the must-read publications of the digital marketing industry. Within its pages, readers will find the ingredients they need to succeed in a digital landscape and reach their own milestones in the years to come.

About The Influence Agency

The Influence Agency (Globe and Mail’s Top Growing Companies in Canada, InfluenceTHIS 2019 Award Winner, 2021 and 2022 Summit Creative Award Winner) is a digital marketing agency based in Toronto, Canada. Since their start in 2017, they’ve established themselves as one of the country’s most sought-after agencies for strategizing and implementing some of the biggest influencer and digital marketing campaigns. They execute ongoing campaigns with notable brands including Jamieson Vitamins, Staples, Rakuten, Napoleon and Well.ca—an impressive roster that continues to grow!