Icelandair: Traffic Data November 2022

| Source: Icelandair Group hf. Icelandair Group hf.

Reykjavík, ICELAND

In November 2022, the number of Icelandair‘s passengers was just over 250 thousand, compared to 170 thousand in November last year. Capacity in November was 96% of 2019 levels. 

The number of passengers on international flights was 227 thousand compared to 151 thousand in November 2021, an increase of 50%. The number of passengers to Iceland was 95 thousand and from Iceland 49 thousand. Via passengers were around 82 thousand. On time performance on international flights was 91%. The load factor on international flights was 73%, compared to 71% in November 2021.

The number of passengers on domestic flights was 23 thousand, compared to 19 thousand in November 2021. On time performance was 87%. The load factor on domestic flights was 76% compared to 79% in November 2021.

Sold block hours in charter flights increased by 11%. Freight measured in Freight Ton Kilometers decreased by 28% compared to November last year. The decrease in both export and transit markets is partly driven by less available freight capacity on passenger flights flown on more fuel efficient B737 MAX aircraft.

       
Route NetworkNov 22Nov 21CHG (%)YTD 22YTD 21CHG (%)
Number of Passengers 250,051170,09047%3,424,7941,292,865165%
Load Factor73.5%71.0%2.4 ppt80.3%64.6%15.7 ppt
Available Seat KM (ASK´000,000)990.5654.951%12,327.35,302.4132%
Revenue Passenger KM (RPK´000,000)727.6465.256%9,893.13,424.4189%
       
INTERNATIONAL FLIGHTSNov 22Nov 21CHG (%)YTD 22YTD 21CHG (%)
  To market (passengers)95,25580,27819%1,407,841627,094125%
  From market (passengers)49,01133,12448%507,840173,154193%
  Via market (passengers)82,44537,700119%1,260,771286,278340%
Number of Passengers 226,712151,10250%3,176,4521,086,526192%
Load Factor73.4%70.9%2.5 ppt80.3%64.5%15.8 ppt
Available Seat KM (ASK´000,000)981.5646.852%12,235.65,213.4135%
Revenue Passenger KM (RPK´000,000)720.8458.857%9,822.03,361.7192%
Stage length (KM)3,2253,0735%3,1013,1130%
On-Time-Performance (Arrivals)90.8%75.0%15.8 ppt74.3%85.0%-10.7 ppt
       
DOMESTIC FLIGHTSNov 22Nov 21CHG (%)YTD 22YTD 21CHG (%)
Number of Passengers23,33918,98823%248,342206,33920%
Load Factor75.7%79.2%-3.5 ppt77.6%70.4%7.1 ppt
Available Seat KM (ASK´000,000)9.08.111%91.789.13%
On-Time-Performance (Arrivals)87%90%-3.5 ppt74%89%-15.5 ppt
       
Cargo & LeasingNov 22Nov 21CHG (%)YTD 22YTD 21CHG (%)
Sold Block Hours - Leasing1,3291,19411%13,56812,5248%
Freight Tonne KM (FTK´000)9,94713,866-28%119,128129,792-8%
CO2 EMISSIONSNov 22Nov 21CHG (%)YTD 22YTD 21CHG (%)
Total CO2 emissions tonnes 68,17654,50325%883,955430,884105%
CO2 emissions per OTK0.810.87-7%0.770.94-18%

INFORMATION

Investors: Íris Hulda Þórisdóttir, Director of Investor Relations. E-mail: iris@icelandair.is
Media: Ásdís Pétursdóttir, Director of Communications. E-mail: asdis@icelandair.is