Icelandair: Traffic Data November 2022

In November 2022, the number of Icelandair‘s passengers was just over 250 thousand, compared to 170 thousand in November last year. Capacity in November was 96% of 2019 levels.
The number of passengers on international flights was 227 thousand compared to 151 thousand in November 2021, an increase of 50%. The number of passengers to Iceland was 95 thousand and from Iceland 49 thousand. Via passengers were around 82 thousand. On time performance on international flights was 91%. The load factor on international flights was 73%, compared to 71% in November 2021.
The number of passengers on domestic flights was 23 thousand, compared to 19 thousand in November 2021. On time performance was 87%. The load factor on domestic flights was 76% compared to 79% in November 2021.
Sold block hours in charter flights increased by 11%. Freight measured in Freight Ton Kilometers decreased by 28% compared to November last year. The decrease in both export and transit markets is partly driven by less available freight capacity on passenger flights flown on more fuel efficient B737 MAX aircraft.
|Route Network
|Nov 22
|Nov 21
|CHG (%)
|YTD 22
|YTD 21
|CHG (%)
|Number of Passengers
|250,051
|170,090
|47%
|3,424,794
|1,292,865
|165%
|Load Factor
|73.5%
|71.0%
|2.4 ppt
|80.3%
|64.6%
|15.7 ppt
|Available Seat KM (ASK´000,000)
|990.5
|654.9
|51%
|12,327.3
|5,302.4
|132%
|Revenue Passenger KM (RPK´000,000)
|727.6
|465.2
|56%
|9,893.1
|3,424.4
|189%
|INTERNATIONAL FLIGHTS
|Nov 22
|Nov 21
|CHG (%)
|YTD 22
|YTD 21
|CHG (%)
|To market (passengers)
|95,255
|80,278
|19%
|1,407,841
|627,094
|125%
|From market (passengers)
|49,011
|33,124
|48%
|507,840
|173,154
|193%
|Via market (passengers)
|82,445
|37,700
|119%
|1,260,771
|286,278
|340%
|Number of Passengers
|226,712
|151,102
|50%
|3,176,452
|1,086,526
|192%
|Load Factor
|73.4%
|70.9%
|2.5 ppt
|80.3%
|64.5%
|15.8 ppt
|Available Seat KM (ASK´000,000)
|981.5
|646.8
|52%
|12,235.6
|5,213.4
|135%
|Revenue Passenger KM (RPK´000,000)
|720.8
|458.8
|57%
|9,822.0
|3,361.7
|192%
|Stage length (KM)
|3,225
|3,073
|5%
|3,101
|3,113
|0%
|On-Time-Performance (Arrivals)
|90.8%
|75.0%
|15.8 ppt
|74.3%
|85.0%
|-10.7 ppt
|DOMESTIC FLIGHTS
|Nov 22
|Nov 21
|CHG (%)
|YTD 22
|YTD 21
|CHG (%)
|Number of Passengers
|23,339
|18,988
|23%
|248,342
|206,339
|20%
|Load Factor
|75.7%
|79.2%
|-3.5 ppt
|77.6%
|70.4%
|7.1 ppt
|Available Seat KM (ASK´000,000)
|9.0
|8.1
|11%
|91.7
|89.1
|3%
|On-Time-Performance (Arrivals)
|87%
|90%
|-3.5 ppt
|74%
|89%
|-15.5 ppt
|Cargo & Leasing
|Nov 22
|Nov 21
|CHG (%)
|YTD 22
|YTD 21
|CHG (%)
|Sold Block Hours - Leasing
|1,329
|1,194
|11%
|13,568
|12,524
|8%
|Freight Tonne KM (FTK´000)
|9,947
|13,866
|-28%
|119,128
|129,792
|-8%
|CO2 EMISSIONS
|Nov 22
|Nov 21
|CHG (%)
|YTD 22
|YTD 21
|CHG (%)
|Total CO2 emissions tonnes
|68,176
|54,503
|25%
|883,955
|430,884
|105%
|CO2 emissions per OTK
|0.81
|0.87
|-7%
|0.77
|0.94
|-18%
