Icelandair: Traffic Data November 2022

In November 2022, the number of Icelandair‘s passengers was just over 250 thousand, compared to 170 thousand in November last year. Capacity in November was 96% of 2019 levels.



The number of passengers on international flights was 227 thousand compared to 151 thousand in November 2021, an increase of 50%. The number of passengers to Iceland was 95 thousand and from Iceland 49 thousand. Via passengers were around 82 thousand. On time performance on international flights was 91%. The load factor on international flights was 73%, compared to 71% in November 2021.

The number of passengers on domestic flights was 23 thousand, compared to 19 thousand in November 2021. On time performance was 87%. The load factor on domestic flights was 76% compared to 79% in November 2021.

Sold block hours in charter flights increased by 11%. Freight measured in Freight Ton Kilometers decreased by 28% compared to November last year. The decrease in both export and transit markets is partly driven by less available freight capacity on passenger flights flown on more fuel efficient B737 MAX aircraft.

Route Network Nov 22 Nov 21 CHG (%) YTD 22 YTD 21 CHG (%) Number of Passengers 250,051 170,090 47% 3,424,794 1,292,865 165% Load Factor 73.5% 71.0% 2.4 ppt 80.3% 64.6% 15.7 ppt Available Seat KM (ASK´000,000) 990.5 654.9 51% 12,327.3 5,302.4 132% Revenue Passenger KM (RPK´000,000) 727.6 465.2 56% 9,893.1 3,424.4 189% INTERNATIONAL FLIGHTS Nov 22 Nov 21 CHG (%) YTD 22 YTD 21 CHG (%) To market (passengers) 95,255 80,278 19% 1,407,841 627,094 125% From market (passengers) 49,011 33,124 48% 507,840 173,154 193% Via market (passengers) 82,445 37,700 119% 1,260,771 286,278 340% Number of Passengers 226,712 151,102 50% 3,176,452 1,086,526 192% Load Factor 73.4% 70.9% 2.5 ppt 80.3% 64.5% 15.8 ppt Available Seat KM (ASK´000,000) 981.5 646.8 52% 12,235.6 5,213.4 135% Revenue Passenger KM (RPK´000,000) 720.8 458.8 57% 9,822.0 3,361.7 192% Stage length (KM) 3,225 3,073 5% 3,101 3,113 0% On-Time-Performance (Arrivals) 90.8% 75.0% 15.8 ppt 74.3% 85.0% -10.7 ppt DOMESTIC FLIGHTS Nov 22 Nov 21 CHG (%) YTD 22 YTD 21 CHG (%) Number of Passengers 23,339 18,988 23% 248,342 206,339 20% Load Factor 75.7% 79.2% -3.5 ppt 77.6% 70.4% 7.1 ppt Available Seat KM (ASK´000,000) 9.0 8.1 11% 91.7 89.1 3% On-Time-Performance (Arrivals) 87% 90% -3.5 ppt 74% 89% -15.5 ppt Cargo & Leasing Nov 22 Nov 21 CHG (%) YTD 22 YTD 21 CHG (%) Sold Block Hours - Leasing 1,329 1,194 11% 13,568 12,524 8% Freight Tonne KM (FTK´000) 9,947 13,866 -28% 119,128 129,792 -8% CO2 EMISSIONS Nov 22 Nov 21 CHG (%) YTD 22 YTD 21 CHG (%) Total CO2 emissions tonnes 68,176 54,503 25% 883,955 430,884 105% CO2 emissions per OTK 0.81 0.87 -7% 0.77 0.94 -18%

