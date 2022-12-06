The Global Aero-Engine Coating Market is expected to grow by $118.35 million during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.73% during the forecast period

New York, Dec. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Aero-Engine Coating Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05881078/?utm_source=GNW

73% during the forecast period. Our report on the aero-engine coating market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the focus on engine safety and improving efficiency, increased procurement of new aircraft, and the growing demand for military aircraft engines.



The aero-engine coating market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Commercial aircraft

• Military aircraft

• Others



By Formulation

• Powder coatings

• Liquid coatings

• Wired coatings



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the increasing demand for energy-efficient engines as one of the prime reasons driving the aero-engine coating market growth during the next few years. Also, the shift to additive manufacturing and the development of nano-coating will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the aero-engine coating market covers the following areas:

• Aero-engine coating market sizing

• Aero-engine coating market forecast

• Aero-engine coating market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading aero-engine coating market vendors that include A and A Thermal Spray Coatings, Akzo Nobel NV, APS Materials Inc., Argosy International Inc., BASF SE, BryCoat Inc., Dow Inc., Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Hentzen Coatings Inc., Hohman Plating, Indestructible Paint Ltd., Lincotek Surface Solutions SPA, Linde Plc, Mankiewicz Gebr. and Co., OC Oerlikon Corp. AG, PPG Industries Inc., Sequa Corp., The Sherwin Williams Co., IHI Corp., and Zircotec Ltd.. Also, the aero-engine coating market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

