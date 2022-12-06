The Global Sexually Transmitted Disease (STD) Testing Market is expected to grow by $29988.27 mn during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.46% during the forecast period

New York, Dec. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Sexually Transmitted Disease (STD) Testing Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05800715/?utm_source=GNW

27 mn during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.46% during the forecast period. Our report on the sexually transmitted disease (STD) testing market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing prevalence of STDs, presence of favorable reimbursement policies, and increased initiatives by governments worldwide.



The sexually transmitted disease (STD) testing market is segmented as below:

By Disease Type

• Chlamydia

• Gonorrhea

• Syphilis

• Trichomoniasis

• Others



By Product

• Laboratory testing device

• POC testing device



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• Rest of World (ROW)



This study identifies the advances in rapid diagnosis of STDs as one of the prime reasons driving the sexually transmitted disease (STD) testing market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing involvement of various organizations to create awareness about STDs and expedited partner therapy (EPT) will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the sexually transmitted disease (STD) testing market covers the following areas:

• Sexually transmitted disease (STD) testing market sizing

• Sexually transmitted disease (STD) testing market forecast

• Sexually transmitted disease (STD) testing market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading sexually transmitted disease (STD) testing market vendors that include AbbVie Inc., AccuBioTech Co. Ltd., AdvaCare Pharma, BIOGENIX Inc. Pvt. Ltd., CTK Biotech Inc., Everlywell Inc., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Gilead Sciences Inc., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Goffin Molecular Technologies, Hangzhou Biotest Biotech Co. Ltd., Hologic Inc., Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc., Johnson and Johnson, LT Labs, Merck and Co. Inc., OK Biotech Co. Ltd., Priority STD Testing, QIAGEN NV, and RayBiotech Life Inc. Also, the sexually transmitted disease (STD) testing market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



