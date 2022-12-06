Associa McKay Management Promotes Macia Smith-Hamirani To Field Services Operations Manager

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Dec. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa McKay Management (AMM) company, a leading provider of community management services through the Birmingham, Montgomery, Auburn, and Fairhope areas is pleased to announce that Macia Smith-Hamirani has been promoted to Field Services Operations Manager. In her new role, she will oversee support and assistance to community managers, boards of directors, and community residents through the company’s Associa OnCall maintenance service. She previously served as a licensed community association manager with AMM.

Smith-Hamirani first joined Associa in 2005 as director of operations and maintenance. She left the company in 2011 and worked for several different construction and property management companies before returning to AMM in 2022. She has more than 35 years’ real estate experience with an emphasis in operations, property and facilities management of multifamily, commercial and residential properties. Smith-Hamirani holds multiple certifications in different facets of maintenance and contracting. She is also a licensed realtor in Georgia and holds an Associate degree in Business from Anthem College (Orlando).

Associa OnCall assists community partners with preventative maintenance, repairs, daily work requests, and reserve or capital improvement projects. This includes a broad range of general contracting, construction, and maintenance services. Other services include project bids, scopes, and comparisons while pre-screening contractors and managing change orders to ensure completion of work and adherence to best practices and standards.

“Macia brings to the table a wide range of industry skills and expertise that are increasingly difficult to find in today’s competitive construction and contracting industry,” said Morgan Place, Associa McKay branch president. “Her addition to the Associa OnCall team will dramatically expand our ability to meet the needs of our clients.”

