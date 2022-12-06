To Nasdaq OMX Copenhagen A/S

Public announcement no. 535

December 6th, 2022





NEW CEO IN GLUNZ & JENSEN HOLDING A/S

The Chairman of the Board of Glunz & Jensen A/S, Flemming Nyenstad Enevoldsen, hereby announces that an agreement has been entered with the company's new CEO, Henrik Blegvad Funk, who will take up his position on February 1st, 2023, at the latest.

Henrik Blegvad Funk has been the CFO of Glunz & Jensen Holding A/S since April 2016. Prior to 2016 he has held CFO positions at SKAKO A/S, ScanCom International A/S and Erria A/S.

As earlier announced, the current CEO, Martin Overgaard Hansen, has chosen to pursue a new opportunity elsewhere.

The Board of Directors at Glunz & Jensen Holding A/S wishes both all the best.

Yours sincerely,

GLUNZ & JENSEN HOLDING A/S

For further information:

Chairman of the board Flemming Nyenstad Enevoldsen: phone +45 40 43 13 03