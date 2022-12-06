The Global Berries Market is expected to grow by $10200.36 mn during 2023-2027, decelerating at a CAGR of 5.69% during the forecast period

New York, Dec. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Berries Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05773809/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the berries market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing awareness and promotion of benefits of consuming berries, new product launches, and expansion in retail landscape.



The berries market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Food and beverages

• Personal care

• Others



By Type

• Strawberries

• Bluberries

• Raspberries

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• Europe

• North America

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the increasing prominence of private-label brands as one of the prime reasons driving the berries market growth during the next few years. Also, new packaging trends and innovative labeling for berries will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the berries market covers the following areas:

• Berries market sizing

• Berries market forecast

• Berries market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading berries market vendors that include AGRANA Beteiligungs AG, BerryWorld Ltd., Brothers International Food LLC, California Giant Inc, Coast Berry Co. Ltd., Dole Food Co. Inc., Driscolls Inc., Elite Agro LLC, Family Tree Farms, Fresgarrido SL, Haygrove Ltd., Mountain Blue Farms Pty Ltd., Rainier Fruit Co., Royal Ridge Fruits, SAT Plus Berries, Sun Belle Inc., SunOpta Inc., TandG Global Ltd., Uren Food Group Ltd., and Wish Farms Inc. Also, the berries market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

